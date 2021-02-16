The Greenville City Council on Monday approved requests to annex three sets of property for commercial and industrial development.
The requests were among several items that had been discussed during Thursday’s meeting. Because virtual public hearings were held for each, votes had to be taken at a later date.
The area at Fire Tower Commerical Park is expected to yield 7,500 square feet of restaurant space, while space at North Creek Commercial is anticipated to yield 113,000 square feet of commercial or industrial space.
The 2 acre Fire Tower site is on the northeastern corner of West Fire Tower and Whitley Drive, near Memorial Drive, and the 13 acre North Creek site is at the terminus of North Creek Drive, off of Old Creek Road north of the city.
The council also annexed nearly 1.5 acres of the Lakeview Industrial Park at the terminus of Sapphire Court, not far from the North Creek site. It will host 12,000 square feet of industrial space.
Other items approved include the rezoning 5.7 acres located at the current terminus of Manning Forest Drive from residential-agricultural to residential-high density and amending the city code to create a definition and standards for residential and non-residential fences.
The area at the terminus of Manning Forest Drive was requested by 4 Life Properties, who plan to use the space to build 70 multi-family units on the property.
The public did not submit any additional comments in the state-required 24 hour period since the Thursday meeting.
Before adjourning, the council voted to cancel its Feb. 22 meeting since there were no items on the agenda. The next meeting is on March 8 at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on GTV-9.