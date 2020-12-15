The Greenville City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 184 acres of riverfront property to expand its Wildwood Park development during its Monday Council meeting.
The land, purchased for $617,000, is located on the west side of Northeast Greenville Boulevard at its intersection with Old Pactolus Road.
When combined with the 163 acres of riverfront property east of the highway that was purchased a year ago, the city will have 340 acres of river and lakefront property.
The new property will allow the city to connect River Park North with Wildwood Park using a series of primitive trails that, on a round trip basis, will total more than 10 miles, Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said.
“That’s absolutely awesome,” he said.
In a separate action, the council unanimously approved transferring money for the Recreation and Parks Capital Fund for the purchase.
Earlier in the meeting the council approved its consent agenda, a series of routine financial transactions, which included awarding Designco Construction a $343,837 contract to begin building park amenities and making the first section of the park accessible.
The contract includes stormwater infrastructure improvements, a gravel parking lot, a paddle sport drop-off area, concrete abutments for a future floating dock, a sandy beach area and handicapped accessibility from the parking lot to all existing structures on site and to the water.
Other projects are planned, but will be awarded in a separate contract, according to the council’s agenda materials.
The goal is to open the new park by mid-2021.
Cowin praised Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton’s dedication to the project.
“He has really worked very, very hard on this Wildwood Park property,” Cowin said. “It’s just such an outstanding job and it will leave a legacy for generations to come in the City of Greenville. He will be able to live through that property for generations.”
Community pool update
Recreation also led the discussion during the council’s workshop session, held prior to its regular session.
A new community swimming pool and play area could be completed by spring 2022, based on initial design plans, Greenville City Council learned.
The council must decide if it wants a four- or six-lane lap area and if it wants to add a 16-foot-tall water slide.
Assistant Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan reviewed the conceptual designs presented by project design firm Kimley-Horn at during the workshop.
Octigan said both pool designs would keep the current facility’s 200-person capacity.
Plans include a recreational play structure, shade structure and combined bathhouse, office and mechanical facility. Octigan said it also was recommended that alternative plans for adding a 16-foot water slide and water basketball area be prepared.
Staff did not include water basketball in the plan reviewed by council.
The biggest difference between designs is whether the lap pool would be four lanes or six lanes, Octigan said.
A four-lane facility would have an estimated cost of $3.75 million to $4 million.
The six-lane facility would cost between $4 million and $4.25 million.
Octigan said the current timeline has Kimley-Horn completing the concept design this month and completing documents in March, so construction bids can be advertised and received in April/May.
The goal is to have the council award contracts in May or June with construction quickly following.
Eppes Center project
No dollar amounts were attached to an Eppes Recreation Center improvement project.
HH Architecture, the design firm, presented its initial conceptual designs to staff earlier this month.
Octigan said upgrades to the recreation center are focused on the entrance, the teen lounge and Eppes Alumni Cultural & Heritage Center.
The new entrance will be placed at the existing Nash Street entrance. A vestibule will be built with a controlled access area for security, Octigan said.
Staff will man the entrance and monitor who checks in and out of the facility.
The exterior will have a design that echoes the monument to Eppes School that faces West Fifth Street.
Octigan said a key aspect of updating the heritage center will be installing heating and air conditioning in that section of the building.
Painting and improved lighting and window treatments will help with the preservation of historical items and photos, he said.
There will be additional display areas and doors will be removed to allow for better flow while preserving walls for displays.
The teen lounge improvements will include relocating the weight room door to accommodate the lounge, which will have seating areas, books, gaming consoles, tablets and board games available.
The construction documents should be completed in February, Octigan said, and bid advertisement should occur in March.
The goal is to have the council approve the contract in May, with constructing beginning at that time.
The project should be completed in October.
Stormwater utility plan update
Engineering Director Lisa Kirby said staff will propose implementing an increase in the city’s stormwater utility fee in its fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Council adopted a stormwater utility plan on April 11, 2019, that included increasing the fee $1 a year over a four-year period to pay for ongoing improvements and maintenance to the system.
The first raise was delayed because of concerns about the effect COVID-19 was having on household incomes and because the county’s property values were reevaluated last year.
Kirby said the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget planning project will include the implementation of the funding increase.
The city was able to fund $2.35 million in drainage improvement designs and maintenance using reserve dollars, but a planned $11.25 million in maintenance and construction projects will require a fee increase and debt issuance.
Kirby also updated the council on the stormwater utility operations and capital projects during the workshop.
Staff is pursuing a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant being offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Staff has reviewed its plan with state officials who said the three projects the city wants to fund are excellent. Because of the citywide master plan completed several years ago, the city has the details that FEMA is looking for when awarding the grant.
The three projects the city wants to pursue have a combined cost of $26 million, Kirby said. The city may get a $19 million grant.
The three projects are:
- Upgrading the Greenbriar Pipe network. The neighborhood’s pipe network doesn’t meet 10-year flood requirements and road flooding cuts some houses off from emergency assistance at times. The project's cost is an estimated $1.25 million and the city could get a $940,000 grant.
- A detention pond along Thomas Langston Road needs expanding. The project would cost an estimated $8.75 million and the city could get a $6.6 million grant.
- A detention pond on Megan Drive also needs to be enlarged. If funded, expanding that pond could eliminate other stormwater improvement projects, Kirby said. The project would cost an estimated $16.25 million and the city could get a $12.2 million grant.