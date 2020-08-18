The Greenville City Council finalized a deal to bring a $19 million boutique hotel to Evans Street with construction starting within a year. It also inked the sale of four new affordable homes in west Greenville.
The council during an online meeting Monday unanimously approved a resolution and development agreement with Greenville Ventures LLC, which plans to build the 90-room hotel on a city lot between Fifth and Fourth Street. The lot currently is utilized as green space and for a walkway from the city parking deck to Evans Street.
The proposal has been considered by the council at previous meetings, and the panel on Thursday held a public hearing on the sale of the Evans Street lots. No one spoke during Thursday's hearing, but the council could not vote because the meeting was conducted remotely utilizing the Zoom online meeting platform.
Online meeting procedures allow residents to submit comments for 24 hours after the hearing. No one submitted comments and there was no discussion prior to the final vote on Monday.
Councilman Rick Smiley made a motion to approve the sale and agreement and Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover seconded the motion before the unanimous vote.
Greenville Ventures estimates it will invest $19 million in the hotel, which will occupy the area known as the “Hammock Lot.”
Assistant City Manager Micheal Cowin said on Thursday the hotel is expected to add $70,000 annually to the city’s tax revenue. Occupancy and sales tax revenues will bring in additional money, he said.
Greenville Ventures must complete the purchase and apply for a building permit within 12 months. The purchase price is $203,000.
The agreement requires the city to use proceeds from the sale to build a covered walkway from the parking deck to the hotel. The proposal also states the city has the option to refund any payments made for purchase of property to the developers.
The hotel also will lease spaces in the parking deck. The spaces are currently used by city employees, Cowin said, but the city plans to build an employee parking lot in the area of Atlantic Avenue so the spaces will be available.
Eighty of the spaces will be leased at the reduced rate of $19.20 per space, per month. Ten spaces will be leased at the full rate of $64 per space, per month.
Lincoln Park
Resolutions to authorize the sale of four city-owned homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood also passed unanimously at Monday's meeting.
The city's Planning and Development Services Housing Division in February broke ground for the affordable homes on Fleming Street, in sight of a row of new owner-occupied houses built through a Greenville Housing Authority partnership on Bancroft Avenue.
A partnership with builder Bill Clark Homes was designed to encourage ownership in an area where substandard properties often rent at overpriced rates, officials said.
The city is in the midst of long-term, multi-year project to revitalize a 45 block area of west Greenville. It acquired the land on Fleming Street over period of years, razing substandard buildings.
The city contracted with Bill Clark Homes to build the homes for $485,600, a zero-profit rate, the company said.
The council voted unanimously to approve a resolutions authorizing the sale of 1495 Fleming Street to William and Edna Daniels for $128,000; the sale of 1501 Fleming Street to Dora Burton for $123,000; the sale 1503 Fleming Street to Cassie Harris for $128,000; and the sale 1507 Fleming Street to Lorenda Johnson $123,000.
In other business:
- The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance annexing 34.743 acres owned by Ag Carolina Farm Credit at N.C. 43 North and Rock Springs Road. There were no public comments about the ordinance.
- The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance annexing Carter Ridge, which includes 128.60 acres on B's Barbeque Road between West Fifth Street and MacGregor Downs Road.
- The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance annexing Travathan Family LLC property which includes 14.0661 acres located between Redmond Lane and West Gum Road.
- The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requested by Collice and Ann Moore LLC to rezone 2.3885 acres located at the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road from Medical-Support and Medical-General Commercial to Medical-Heavy Commercial.
- The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requested by CR Development LLC to rezone a total of 71.691 acres at Williams Road and Dickinson Avenue. The land is being rezoned from Residential-Agricultural to Residential High Density and Residential High Density Restricted Residential Use Overlay.
- The council voted unanimously to approve a revised request for an ordinance by John F. Moye Sr. Heirs to rezone 23.9964 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from Residential Agricultural to Residential Medium Density Restricted Residential Use Overlay.
- The council voted unanimously to approve a grant application to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance program. The Greenville Police Department is eligible to receive $29,080 in funding from the program. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office will also receive $29,080 from the grant due to an interlocal agreement between the city and county for distribution of funds. GPD plans to use the funds as the city's portion of funding for the ShotSpotter program.
- The meeting went into closed session to discuss confidential information regarding a lawsuit brought against the city and former Councilwoman Kandie Smith by former police officers.