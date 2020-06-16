The Greenville City Council on Monday approved a resolution to promote equality and one to reopen businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic. It also revised and approved an ordinance to create a recreational hunting zone and OK'd multiple zoning requests.
The meeting, conducted remotely, was a continuation of Thursday's discussion on the zoning requests. The continuation allowed more time for public comment on the zoning issues since related public hearings could not be held in person.
The council also took up the two resolutions. It approved the equality resolution 6-0 to affirm the board's commitment to welcome all in the community regardless of nationality, origin, ethnicity and culture. Monica Daniels moved to approve the motion and Will Bell seconded the motion.
"Whereas, city leaders recognize that issues of racial equality and social justice often divide communities, and whereas the City Council of the City of Greenville, North Carolina, stands with our community and nation in condemning incidents of violence and acknowledging that racism has no place in our city," Mayor P.J. Connelly said when reading the resolution.
"And I'm urging the council to please adopt this resolution. I think it's an important step for us to show that everyone in our community is welcome, we believe in equity and fairness to all, and I think that we want Greenville to be a place that we're all proud of and I think that this is a positive statement for us to show that," Connelly said.
The council also voted 5-1 on a resolution supporting the reopening of businesses in North Carolina closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution said business should reopen as long as safety guidelines put forth by Gov. Roy Cooper are followed. It is the second such resolution passed by the council.
Rick Smiley said he supported the resolution because any action taken by the governor would be done in conjunction with public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and federal recommendations outlining precautions needed to open businesses safely. Will Litchfield made the motion to approve and Bell seconded the motion. Daniels was the lone vote against the motion.
Hunting overlay
The council approved an ordinance 6-0 with revisions to create a recreational/sport hunting overlay for property north of the Tar River off of Sunnyside Road.
Planner Bradleigh Sceviour said there were no restrictions on stocking the overlay with game. City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said the city still has the authority to determine if the discharging of firearms will be allowed in the overlay.
Smiley asked the council to entertain an adopt additional restriction against a facility where people can hunt trapped game. Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover agreed. Smiley made the motion to approve and revise with the additional restriction and Litchfield seconded the motion. There was one public comment received but it was submitted more than 24 hours after Thursday's meeting.
"I would move that we approve the amended resolution with the additional restriction that game can not be trapped or restrained on the property for the purposes of conducting a hunt of trapping game or stocking game," Smiley said.
Zoning votes
The council approved nine other zoning and annexation requests including:
- A 6-0 vote to annex Greyfox Run phase three and four involving 5.0774 acres at the terminus of Fox Den Way, located off of South Charles Boulevard in the Bells Fork area. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to annex North Creek Commercial Park, Lot 8, which is 2.8666 acres located at the intersection of Old Creek Road and North Creek Drive. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to annex Savannah Place section two, Phase 2, involving 6.691 acres at the terminus of South Bridge Court, located off of Thomas Langston Drive near Ridgewood Elementary. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to annex West Arlington Commercial Park section one involving 23.092 acres at the terminus of Gabriel Drive, located north of Dickinson Avenue across from Physician's East. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to annex 8.2917 acres at the intersection of N.C. 33 East and L.T. Hardee Road, east of Walmart, requested by Three Twenty Enterprises LLC. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to rezone 8.2917 acres at the intersection of N.C. 33 East and L.T. Hardee Road from zoning regulated by the village of Simpson to Greenville zoning. At the request of Three Twenty Enterprises, the council rezoned 3.2917 acres to General Commercial and 5 acres to Office Residential High Density Multi-Family. There were no public comments.
- A 5-1 voted to rezone 19 acres in the area of West 10th Street and South Washington Street near West 12th Street, West 13th Street and the Coastal Seaboard Railroad from Unoffensive Industry, Residential High Density Multi-family and Downtown Commercial Fringe to Mixed-Use Institutional. Glover voted agains motion, which was requested by East Carolina University. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to amend city code to add a multi-family option to the Medical-General Commercial and Medical Heavy Commercial zoning districts. There were no public comments.
- A 6-0 vote to adopt the Neuse River Basin regional hazard mitigation plan. There were no public comments about the ordinance.
The council voted 5-1 to cancel the June 22 city council meeting. Smiley voted no.