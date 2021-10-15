Low-speed taxis that can ferry passengers in downtown Greenville are now allowed on city streets thanks to new rules approved by the City Council.
The council on Thursday also approved zoning requests to allow a 500-unit multi-family development on East 10th Street near Lowe’s Home Improvement and to allow commercial development near Kittrell and Fire Tower Roads behind Bells Fork Square.
The taxi vote followed direction by the council to city staff earlier this year to develop rules for low-speed vehicles to offer taxi-type services. The cabs are intended to provide an option to walking from parking and shops and other businesses in the downtown area.
Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips said low-speed cabs must be four-wheeled electric vehicles with a top speed greater than 20 mph and less than 25 mph.
The must have headlamps, stop and turn signals, tail and reflective lamps, parking brakes, rearview mirrors, windshields with wipers, speedometer, seat belts and a vehicle identification number. They also must be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
Golf carts won’t be permitted unless they are modified to meet state motor vehicle inspection standards, Phillips said. Modification packages are available, he said.
Even though the rules were developed for the downtown area, the taxis will be allowed operate on any city street with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. They can cross streets that have higher speed limits.
When such vehicles are used to transport people for pay, they are treated as taxicabs, Phillips said, and the same standards and requirements as regular taxis must be followed.
Owners must obtain a certificate of convenience and necessity from the city, drivers must have their driver’s permit renewed annually and the vehicle must be inspected annually.
The state of North Carolina already allows low-speed vehicles that are not taxis to travel on roads with low speed limits, as long as the vehicles are modified to meet state regulations for road use.
The council approved the taxi rule 5-0 with little discussion. Councilwoman Rose Glover was absent.
10th Street rezoning
Councilwoman Monica Daniels cast the lone no vote in the 4-1 approval to rezone 58 acres near the Lowe’s on the southern right-of-way of East 10th Street between Oakdowne Way and Pinewood Memorial Park.
The property was divided into three tracts with 19.7 acres rezoned from office to office-residential high density multi-family; 31.7 acres from residential-single-family to residential medium density multi-family; and the third tract being nearly 6.5 acres that loop along the rear of the second tract. It was rezoned from residential single-family residential medium density multi-family with a conservation overlay.
The overlay will prevent the property from being developed, chief planner Chantae Gooby said. It borders Hardee Creek. More than 500 multi-family units can be built on the property with the new zoning
Scott Anderson with ARK Consulting represented the developer and said the changes give the property owners an opportunity to develop both apartment buildings, duplexes and single family homes. The land on East 10th Street was previously zoned to allow for office development.
Anderson said he and the developers have talked to nearby property owners and agreed to create screening between the development and Pinewood Memorial Park. There also is a 50-foot boundary along the end of Quail Hollow Road that will be preserved for single family housing, he said.
According to data from the city, the new zoning will add an estimated 3,491 trips a day to East 10th Street. The highway currently averages 26,420 daily trips; it is designed for an average daily traffic volume of 32,200 trips, Gooby said.
No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning request but Councilman Rick Smiley said he had concerns about requirements for controlling stormwater runoff into the Hardee Creek watershed. Currently developers will likely need to install a 10-year retention system.
“We’re seeing a lot of development in this watershed,” Smiley said. He said he believed the city’s engineering staff needs to re-examine the watershed’s capability of managing increased runoff with 10-year retention systems. He asked if 25-year retention standards should apply.
The Brook Valley development adjacent to the property has several bridges that water blocks when heavy rains fall, he said. Still, Smiley joined Councilmen Will Bell, William Litchfield and Brian Meyerhoeffer in voting for the rezoning.
“Traffic is a horrendous out that way and as it increases I am fearful that accidents may increase,” Daniels said. “We received notification from residents out that way that it is not something they want to see.”
Bells Fork rezoning
The council unanimously approved rezoning 7.77 acres between East Fire Tower and Bell Fork roads east of Kittrell Road from residential-agricultural to general commercial despite staff recommendations to deny the request and a speaker’s opposition.
The council had denied the owner’s previous request to rezone the property to permit an apartment complex. At the time, the council cited the opposition of neighbors and concerns about increased traffic.
Gooby said staff opposed the rezoning request because it would allow commercial development next to a single family neighborhood. The city’s land use plans recommend placing office complexes or multifamily housing in these areas.
Anderson, who also represented this property’s owner and the developers, said a professional self-storage facility would be built on the property, which would generate far fewer trips than an apartment development.
Gooby reminded council that any use allowed under general commercial zoning could go there when approved.
Cherry Oaks resident Crystal Baity asked council to deny the request, saying the property was a gateway to the neighborhoods in the area.
Other businessThe council also approved a request to rezone an acre of property located at the northwestern corner of West Fifth Street and Brighton Park Drive from medical-office to medical-residential high density multi-family.
No one spoke in opposition to a staff request to issue an ordinance requiring the repair or demolition of a house and mobile home located at 905 Cherry St.
Assistant Planning Director Les Everett said both structures have been vacant and without electricity for years. It would cost more than $101,000 to repair the home.
The ordinance will allow the city to demolish the structures within 90 days unless the owner contacts the city and begins the repair process.
A request to amend the city code to allow the sale of firearms, accessories and ammunition and gunsmithing as an accessory use to indoor and outdoor shooting ranges was removed from Thursday’s agenda. City Manager Ann E. Wall said it would be placed on the council’s Nov. 8 agenda.