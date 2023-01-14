The Greenville City Council voted 4-2 to approve a revised effort to rezone 29.5 acres off of L.T. Hardee Road after rejecting a similar request in August.
Council members Rick Smiley, Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson voted to rezone the land located east of L.T. Hardee Road and between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential-agricultural to residential medium-density multi-family. Councilwomen Monica Daniels and Marion Blackburn voted against the rezoning.
When the council voted against the rezoning request in August, it was for a smaller parcel, nearly 14 acres, of the same property, and for a higher-density zoning designation. Bill Clark Homes of Greenville, the business requesting the rezoning, wants to build a multi-family housing development on the property.
Council originally denied the request because of concerns that stormwater runoff from the property would overwhelm Lake Glenwood, a lake in a subdivision off of Eastern Pines Road.
Lake Glenwood has a dam that releases water into Hardee Creek. The state Dam Safety Program has issued notices of deficiency to the property owners association that manages the lake and dam because of deteriorating piping. If the dam fails, there is a risk of damaging flooding on Eastern Pines Road and in some downstream neighborhoods.
Smiley asked staff for “a little bit of engineering reality” about Lake Glenwood, namely if it has the ability to capture stormwater runoff and its value in stormwater retention.
“There is conflicting information,” said Lisa Kirby, city engineer.
An engineering report submitted to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in April said the lake “held back 70-80 percent of the peak water” in that portion of the stormwater drainage basin, Kirby said. A study of the Hardee Creek watershed that was part of the city’s 2016 stormwater master plan, found the lake holds back 15 percent of peak water.
When the council denied the rezoning in August, Kirby said the subject property drained into the lake. That prompted Smiley to say, “One hundred percent of the water that falls on this parcel goes into this lake … OK, 95 percent” and then noted some water was lost through evaporation, animals drinking it and other reasons. Kirby said yes, adding, “Lake Glenwood was not studied as a result of the stormwater master plan because it’s not in the city limits. We only studied up to the city limits.”
She said in August that the lake would be included in future studies because the city has annexed developments surrounding it.
During Thursday’s meeting, Drake Brinkley, an attorney representing Bill Clark Homes, reiterated information previously sent to council that stated the proposed multi-family development would have no impact on the lake and the dam’s operations. He said the development will require its own stormwater retention system, which should mitigate the amount of water going to the Lake Glenwood area.
Landon Weaver with Bill Clark Homes said while the city requires a 10-year stormwater retention system in the Hardee Creek watershed, his company is exploring whether a 25-year retention system can be built. He said the company wants to develop responsibility.
Jeff Bair, a Lake Glenwood resident who manages the lake and dam, presented a video that showed how a culvert under Eastern Pines Road collapsed in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew’s rainfall overflowed the dam. He showed another video from 2018 that showed runoff from a thunderstorm flooding streets and the yards of several homes.
Bair said he’s shocked that someone would say the lake has little role in stormwater retention.
“I am out there during all storms — all hurricanes, all thunderstorms — ensuring not only our homes stay safe but the homes downstream stay safe,” Bair said.
Smiley asked why the property owners association doesn’t drain the lake and decommission it.
“I believe we can fix it,” Bair said. Keeping the lake’s water levels too low also harms the bulkheads, causing collapse, he said. One property owner spent about $10,000 repairing his damaged bulkhead.
Another speaker questioned why the council would consider allowing a larger development that would put more cars in an area with a sharp curve.
Dennis Elmore said deep water has flooded his property, which drains into Brittney Ridge. He also is worried about increased traffic. Another speaker said approving this rezoning likely will result in the owners of three other parcels seeking similar changes, adding even more development in the area.
A total of 10 speakers protested the rezoning.
Glover told the opponents that street flooding was a problem in her neighborhood. She said she was persistent in seeking repairs from the state transportation department, the city and other entities. Eventually, the state fixed the problem. She directed the audience to show similar persistence.
“If you bug the state enough as I did in the past, they come out and do something,” she said.
Smiley said the state should have decommissioned the lake and the dam a long time ago. He said the engineering suggests that the impact from additional stormwater runoff isn’t enough to prevent usage of the land.
Bell said he was sympathetic to the opponent’s claims, but the data supports rezoning the property.
The council also unanimously approved the following:
- Annex 2.65 acres of Parkside Bluffs, Section 2, Lots 2 & 3, located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of East 10th Street and Parkside Drive.
- Annex nearly 8 acres of Mill Creek Subdivision, Phase 3, located at the current terminus of Megan Drive.
- Annex 22.36 acres of Mann Farm Subdivision, Lot 2, in an area located at the current terminus of Oakdowne Way.
- Annex 5.2 acres of Hunter and Olivia Nichols’ property located at the northwestern corner of the intersection of Frog Level Road and Dickinson Avenue Extension. Rezone 4.82 acres located at the northwestern corner of the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Frog Level Road from general commercial, in Pitt County’s jurisdiction, to heavy commercial.
As Thursday’s five-hour meeting drew to a close, Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the deciding yes vote when the council split 3-3 on a request to rezone 12.7 acres located east of Thomas Langston Road and at the current terminus of Dublin Road and Dahlonega Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single-family. Glover, Bell and Robinson voted yes and Blackburn, Daniels and Smiley voted no, so the motion passed 4-3.