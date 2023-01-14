111621_gdr_countyboard-2.jpg

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners tabled discussion on taking ownership of Lake Glenwood off of Eastern Pines Road.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville City Council voted 4-2 to approve a revised effort to rezone 29.5 acres off of L.T. Hardee Road after rejecting a similar request in August.

Council members Rick Smiley, Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson voted to rezone the land located east of L.T. Hardee Road and between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential-agricultural to residential medium-density multi-family. Councilwomen Monica Daniels and Marion Blackburn voted against the rezoning.


