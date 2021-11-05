Discussions about permitting more bars in Greenville, spending American Rescue Plan dollars and redistricting are a few of the items on the Greenville City Council’s Monday agenda.
The council is holding a workshop session and council meeting in its chambers, 200 W. Fifth St.
During the workshop, which begins at 4 p.m., staff will give a presentation on amending the city’s rules to allow more bars and nightclubs to operate. The discussion stems from a year-old request to modify a city rule that requires a 500-foot separation between bars and nightclubs.
The council does not traditionally vote on any presentations made during the workshop.
But during it 6 p.m. council meeting, staff will give a presentation on a state law approved in September that gives cities and counties more leeway in allowing bars and nightclubs to operate in their communities through the creation of social districts, which the law describes as “a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.”
A permittee is an establishment that has different permits to sell various alcoholic beverages.
The new allow also defines the requirements for selling alcohol in social districts and allows cities and counties to set rules for letting people drink alcohol in outdoor areas not owned by the business selling the alcohol.
Council has the authority to take action on most items discussed during a council meeting.
Also on the workshop agenda, the council will review feedback on staff’s proposal for spending money the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan act passed by Congress earlier this year.
Initially the staff proposed spending up to $10 million to improve Guy Smith Stadium in hopes of attracting a summer baseball league. The remaining money would be spent building projects at Town Common, adding facilities to Thomas Foreman Park, building a trail connection between the Town Common, River Park North and Wildwood Park, providing bonus pay to city employees and small business grants.
There was pushback on the recommendations, with community members saying more money should go to small business grants, employees should get a larger bonus and money should be designated to nonprofits because the rescue plan funding is meant to help with economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also suggested that a multisport complex would provide greater economic growth than the stadium.
Other items on the council’s agenda for its 6 p.m. meeting include:
- The council will discuss which of three alternatives for redrawing its voting districts it wants to bring to the public during a Nov. 22 public hearing. Following a special Oct. 27 meeting where two council members were absent, consensus was reached that council wanted a redistricting plan that preserved the shape of existing districts and made an effort to use landmarks as boundaries even though it split the most precincts of the proposed plans.
After council members requested modifications to the proposal they couldn’t decide on three recommendations for changes needed to balance Districts 2 and 5. The three recommendations involved placing subdivisions located in an area between Southwest Greenville Boulevard, U.S. 264 Alternate and Davenport Farm Road in the two districts.
If council cannot reach a consensus on one plan, a special meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 to continue discussions.
- Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution to lease property known at the old West End Fire Station, located on the northeast corner of Chestnut and North Skinner streets, to American Legion Post 160.
Public hearings
- Request to amend a city ordinance to allow the sale of firearms, accessories, and ammunition and gunsmithing as an accessory use to indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.
- Request to amend the city’s sign rules to allow freestanding signs in the mixed use institutional district to not exceed 200 square feet in surface area.
- Request to annex nearly 6.9 acres located at the current terminus of Belle’s Ferry Court.