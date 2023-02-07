Greenville City Council rejected a recommendation to switch local road construction projects in the upcoming 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Greenville city staff recommended replacing a plan to widen 14th Street between Red Banks and Fire Tower roads with a project that would upgrade access along Stantonsburg Road from B’s Barbeque Road to Memorial Drive by adding medians with specified turn lanes, sidewalks on each side of the highway and protected bike lanes. The anticipated construction cost is $21.2 million.
Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilwoman Marion Blackburn supported keeping the 14th Street widening project in place because it would widen an existing two-lane roadway by adding a median, sidewalks and bicycle accommodations.
Connelly said projects involving improvements to state-owned roads seem to go on forever.
“When I first came on council, we were talking about the Evans Street (widening) project. We sat there and sat there talking; the wall (at a subdivision entrance) was coming down, the wall was staying up … I would hate to change something right now when we can get a project, something taken care of right now,” Connelly said.
Eliud De Jesus, transportation planner for the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said traffic safety is another factor to consider.
The intersection of Statonsburg and B’s Barbeque roads has had 682 crashes over a five-year period while the stretch of 14th Street has had 67 crashes during the same period.
While answering the questions of council members, Len White, Department of Transportation Division 2 planning engineer, said the right-of-way acquisition, engineering and design for the 14th Street project is complete and construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2026. No right-of-way acquisition has started on the Statonsburg Road project and no engineering and design work has taken place. White said it’s likely construction wouldn’t begin until 2029.
White, also said there would be a small cost savings by keeping the 14th Street project on the list because it’s bundled with the widening of Fire Tower from Arlington Boulevard to Portertown Road and Portertown Road to East 10th Street.
Connelly said parents at John Paul II Catholic High School, located on 14th Street, contacted him and urged the council to keep the 14th Street project on track. Connelly, who is a member of the school’s board, said the school population is 260 but they anticipate it will increase to 420 within the next five years.
Parents want a traffic light installed at 14th Street and Quail Ridge Road to help manage traffic entering and exiting the school and its athletic complex, Connelly said. Traffic backs up on 14th Street when the athletic events are taking place at the school.
“That corridor there (14th Street), with no sidewalks, is treacherous and very dangerous and to me, along with the fact that it’s already engineered, sways me in the direction of not wanting to switch them out,” Blackburn said.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said staff needed a clear indication on whether the council supports the swap.
The discussion about the switch occurred during the council’s Monday workshop session, a time when the council doesn’t traditionally take formal votes on items. Connelly said he didn’t think a vote was necessary, that council members should express their preference with a thumbs up for the switch or a thumbs down to keep the 14th Street project in place.
Blackburn and Councilman Will Bell voted against the switch, Smiley voted for it and no one else raised their thumbs. Connelly individually questioned the holdout council members.
Councilwoman Rose Glover’s comments could not be heard. Councilman Less Roberson said, “I’m probably against it.”
Councilwoman Monica Daniels at first expressed ambivalence but then said, “I mean, I truly believe if we have started something we should finish that.”
Connelly again asked the council to vote thumbs up or thumbs down. The council voted 5-1 to keep the 14th Street project in place, with Smiley voting to switch projects.