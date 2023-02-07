jpiia

Traffic on 14th Street passes by John Paul II Catholic High School in October. The Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to delay a planned widening of the road.

Greenville City Council rejected a recommendation to switch local road construction projects in the upcoming 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Plan.

Greenville city staff recommended replacing a plan to widen 14th Street between Red Banks and Fire Tower roads with a project that would upgrade access along Stantonsburg Road from B’s Barbeque Road to Memorial Drive by adding medians with specified turn lanes, sidewalks on each side of the highway and protected bike lanes. The anticipated construction cost is $21.2 million.


