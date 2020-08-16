A decision by Greenville City Council giving itself final approval on public art projects could be viewed as an attempt censor artistic expression on political issues such as racial injustice, a city councilwoman said.
Monica Daniels said further discussion is needed on the action because of its timing and implications. The council voted 4-2 on Thursday with little explanation offered by proponents.
Daniels said there have been discussions among artists in the community about a project influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, but nothing concrete has emerged.
“There are things coming up around the Black Lives movement in general, and I don’t want this to seem that because it’s come up now, that’s one of the reasons,” she said. “That is why I was curious. Why is it a concern? Why now?”
The vote amended a proposed service contract with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge. City Council now requires that it receive a sketch of proposed artworks for final review and approval and reserves the right to reject the final sketch.
Councilman Will Bell proposed the change.
“I believe the city council is elected by its constituency and if any art is going to be placed in public we should have a say,” Bell said during the meeting.
The motion limited council influence to projects being placed on city-owned property or funded by the city.
Daniels discussed her concerns with Bell after the meeting and believed him when he said he did not intend to prevent any future art projects involving Black Lives Matters.
“I honestly believe him. I have a good relationship with Councilman Bell,” she said. “I’m still a little surprised by it. Sometimes you know when council members are doing something, sometimes you don’t. When he put in on the agenda I thought it was going to be about budgets and things like that. When that came up, I was a little surprised. Especially that wording.”
Bell said in an interview Friday that the amendment was prompted by comments he received from dozens of people about public art projects completed in the city.
Bell declined to identify projects people complained about, saying he didn’t want to offend the artists.
He said the council also adopted the arts council’s Emerald Loop Vision Plan, which will place artwork throughout the city’s center. Trolley tours will visit the project sites, street treatments and specialized lighting will define the area.
“I’m excited to see it’s going to be an interactive art trail. A way to get feet on the ground, interacting with uptown business, getting people out and getting active,” Bell said.
Councilman Rick Smiley at Thursday’s meeting questioned the wisdom of mixing politics and art: “Are we going to be making decisions about art?”
“The art and the place of art, yes,” Bell said.
Council members aren’t qualified to make judgments about art, Smiley said, which is why it appointed a civic arts commission, which includes art experts to evaluate art projects.
“That’s a strange place for a legislative body to be,” Smiley said.
Greenville public art projects are currently reviewed and proposed by a Civic Arts Commission that consists of 12-15 people who are experts in art, community development and planning, said Holly Garriott, executive director of the arts council.
City government representatives include Thomas Barnett, director of planning and community services; Kevin Heifferon, assistant director of public works; and Devinder Culver, the police department’s community projects coordinator.
In the last 14 years the commission has approved nearly 50 art projects that have been placed on both government-owned and private property, Garriott said. Most of the projects have been funded through private donations and grants from arts organizations.
One of its first projects was the Eppes Gateway Public Art, which was part of the redevelopment of West Fifth Street, Garriott said.
Located at the corner of West Fifth Street and Memorial Drive, the piece consists of a masonry arch depicting the entrance of C.M. Eppes High School. It includes the faces of the school’s three principals. A decorative art wall adjacent to West Fifth Street shows children walking to the school.
Over the years Emerge’s Youth Public Arts Project has painted murals on boarded up, vacant buildings around the downtown area. Another project, privately funded, is the Five Points Plaza Public Art Project, which selects an art piece that is displayed for three years along the exterior wall of the Starlight Cafe at the corner of West Fifth and Evans Streets.
Garriott said the two projects that have so far been displayed, “Hurry” by Alice Holleman, featured a running rabbit that “describes the tenacity, perseverance and vision of Greenville” and the current “Winter Wanderers” by Vincent Li, which shows children walking along a snowy landscape. Li said it illustrates moving onward “in life in pursuit of dreams, goals and ambitions” as does Greenville and its residents.
Garriott said both pieces generated a lot of talk, and some people didn’t like them.
“That’s the real beauty of public art. Part of the arts council mission is to make art accessible to the entire community,” she said. “Public art gets it out there for every aspect of our community. Everybody interacts with it and it’s OK that some people may not like it or understand it. The most important thing about public art is it creates conversation, it creates communication and it brings different types of people together. A really well-done piece of art does that.”
Garriott worries that members of the arts commission may be discouraged from sharing their expertise but know they will continue to do their job and make “amazing recommendations that are the best reflection of our community,” she said.
“It will be up to the city council now to take that best recommendation,” Garriott said. “It’s my hope that they just want to review and give their OK on our recommendation. That is my hope.”
Council will soon get a chance to review a project.
Part of this year’s services contract involves painting murals on the Fourth Street Parking Deck and on the Art Lab, an arts space near the Time for Science building on Dickinson Avenue.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said during Thursday’s meeting that public arts needs oversight and council members need to know what is going on. He was surprised when he saw a sculpture, “Low-Poly Open Heart (REDI),” by Matthew Duffy went up outside City Hall in May.
“I don’t like to be caught off guard,” Connelly said. “When a citizen calls me up and asks why is this here, how did this come about, I like to give them some kind of feedback instead of saying, let me check, because the first thing they are going to say is why didn’t you know.”
Second hotel project
A development agreement between the city and Greenville Ventures, which wants to purchase two city-owned lots on Evans Streets to build a hotel, was among a dozen public hearings held Thursday.
“One of the things we want to do is bring a high level, top tier project to downtown Greenville,” said Paul Atkinson, one of three partners involved in the project and who spoke during the public hearing.
No one spoke against the project.
Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said Greenville Ventures estimates it will invest $19 million in the hotel, which will occupy the area known as the “Hammock Lot.”
Cowin said it’s estimated the hotel will add $70,000 annually to the city’s tax revenue. Occupancy and sales tax revenues will bring in additional money, he said.
Greenville Ventures plans to purchase the property and apply for a building permit within 12 months of the approval date of the purchase agreement.
The proposed purchase price is $203,000, which the city will use to build a covered walkway from the Fourth Street parking deck to the hotel. The proposal also states the city has the option to refund any payments made for purchase of property to the developers.
The hotel also will lease spaces in the parking deck. The spaces are currently used by city employees, Cowin said, but the city plans to build an employee parking lot in the area of Atlantic Avenue so the spaces will be available.
Eighty of the spaces will be leased at the reduced rate of $19.20 per space, per month. Ten spaces will be leased at the full rate of $64 per space, per month.
The council will hold a remote meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on the Greenville Ventures project and the topics of the other public hearings. State law requires government bodies to wait 24 hours before taking action on public hearing items during meetings conducted using remote conferencing.
The deadline for submitting the comments was Friday. The other public hearings involved annexations, rezonings and a grant request by the Greenville Police Department.