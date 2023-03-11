Greenville City Council unanimously voted to increase the amount of money awarded through its facade improvement program and add another neighborhood to the locations eligible for the funding.

While she joined the council in voting for the recommendations, Councilwoman Marion Blackburn expressed concerns that the action increased the maximum amount of awards but failed to increase the program’s budget overall.


