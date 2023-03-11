Greenville City Council unanimously voted to increase the amount of money awarded through its facade improvement program and add another neighborhood to the locations eligible for the funding.
While she joined the council in voting for the recommendations, Councilwoman Marion Blackburn expressed concerns that the action increased the maximum amount of awards but failed to increase the program’s budget overall.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said he thinks the council needs to see how many applications are submitted and how much money is spent before it decides to increase the program funds.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission requested the changes.
The facade grant makes money available to property owners in certain areas of the city to make improvements to the exterior of their properties and businesses.
The city started the program in the mid-1990s and since 1997 has budgeted $20,000 annually and awarded grants up to $5,000 per applicant.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said no facade grant has been awarded in recent years. The Historic Preservation Commission said it’s been determined the amount offered, up to $5,000, is not sufficient, which is why it sought to increase the grant cap.
Blackburn said she is concerned that one person or business could be awarded the $20,000, leaving others without money.
“I’m wondering if this is going to crowd out applicants who want to do this. If one applicant, and I’m sure with a very worthy program, sees all the allocated funding, do we crowd out applicants,” Blackburn said.
Councilman Will Bell asked how often the grant budget was exhausted. Wall said the budget has not been exhausted since 2017.
“Some time ago this was a much more vibrant program and larger projects were being proposed, I suppose that was because $5,000 was more money 15 years ago,” Councilman Rick Smiley said. “I suppose if we want to see the kind of proposals come forward that are significant improvements to structures we probably do need to raise the size of the incentive.”
Council will probably have to discuss increasing the budget at some point, he said.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who brought the request to the council as the commission’s liaison, said the council is beginning budget discussions so they could discuss increasing the grant funding at that time.
Blackburn asked if anyone else on the council shared her concerns. No one answered. Smiley and Daniels both said increasing the amount of grant awarded and raising the budget needed to be taken in separate steps.
Bell asked if the facade grant program was available to residential property owners. The grants are only for commercial property, planner Tony Parker said.
The area of qualification is between First Street and Reade Circle and Reade to Pitt streets. It also extended down Dickinson Avenue and several blocks off that street including Albemarle Avenue and Evans Street.
The Historic Preservation Commission recommended the area eligible for the grant be extended along West Fifth Street between Albemarle Avenue and Memorial Drive because there are commercial businesses along that area.
Demolition canceled
The council unanimously voted to cancel a demolition ordinance for 109 Paris Ave.
Code enforcement supervisor Sylvia Brown said an attorney approached her office about canceling the order which research discovered was issued May 14, 2004. The attorney represents a potential buyer who wants to repair the home.
Smiley asked why the nearly 20-year-old demolition ordinance wasn’t enforced.
“I think this took all of us by surprise,” Wall said. No one who worked in code enforcement at that time still works for the city, she said, so the reason is unknown. Staff is now researching to see if other unenforced ordinances remain.
Brown said staff inspected the location and determined it is in a deteriorated state, not dilapidated and recommended canceling demolition.
Council comments
“I wanted to take a minute to signal my earnest and complete support for some marginalized people who are gaining some attention right now and unfortunately the wrong kind of attention,” Blackburn said.
People in the trans and nonbinary communities are some of the most persecuted people in the nation and the world, Blackburn said. The drag community is also coming under a lot of negative actions that are misdirected, she said.
“The drag community, in my experience, is a group of loving, giving and artful people who are committed to sharing their art and sharing their generosity with others,” Blackburn said. “Drag shows are very welcoming and very inclusive events for people of all ages. Folks are really misrepresenting them and I think it is real unfortunate.”
Greenville has a long, proud tradition of drag, Blackburn said. The former Paddock Club held the Miss Dickinson Avenue contest, one of the oldest drag competitions in the state.
Century of knowledge
Daniels said she attended the 101st birthday celebration of Emmy Jenkins at the Sierra Book Club luncheon.
“She walked in, she blew kisses to everybody and said a glass of wine and treating people good is where long life comes from,” Daniels said.
Other business
The council unanimously approved:
- Annexing nearly 25 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road.
- Annexing 1.4 acres identified as Parkside Bluffs, Lot B, located along the northern right-of-way of East 10th Street and about 200 feet west of Parkside Drive.
- Rezoning 1.5 acres located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue Extension from office-residential residential-agricultural to general commercial.
Thursday’s meeting started with Steven Hardy-Braz, an advocate for pedestrian and bicycling safety, asking the council during the public comment period to to join him in holding the state Department of Transportation accountable for violating the American Disabilities Act by not having an adequate number of ADA accessible sidewalks, hundreds of unpaved crosswalks and inaccessible bus stops. He also urged the council to address the city’s accessibility problems.