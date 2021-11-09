Greenville City Council directed staff to create plans for funding three projects using American Rescue Plan dollars, even though Mayor P.J. Connelly sought to temporarily pause the process.
Connelly wanted to delay the decision after learning Congress is weighing legislation that would expand how state and local governments could use the funding.
The council, short of two members, directed staff during its Monday workshop meeting.
Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin presented an overview of the community’s reaction to a plan to spend the $24 million the city is expected to receive.
Through input sessions and an online survey, the least popular proposal was to spend $10 million to renovate Guy Smith Stadium in an effort to attract a summer league baseball team.
Cowin said participating community members wanted to see more money spent on premium pay allocations for essential city workers, more money going to small business grants and some dollars directed to local nonprofits whose funding was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There also was significant support for funding street improvements, Cowin said. However, under current rescue plan spending guidelines, only $789,311 will go to fixing streets.
That could change, Cowin said. The Senate approved legislation in October that would give state and local governments greater flexibility in spending ARP money. The Senate legislation would allow up to $10 million to be used for general government services, up to $10 million for infrastructure-related activities authorized under federal surface transportation laws, and would allow cities to use the money to respond to natural disasters.
It’s unknown when the House of Representatives will vote on the legislation, Cowin said.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer asked if the new legislation would allow the city to fund street improvement projects. Cowin said it’s a possibility.
“You never know until it’s signed into law,” he said.
“I would be in favor of holding off or waiting to see if that legislation passes,” Connelly said. “I will tell you, from the public outreach I’ve had, the number one complaint we get is our road system.”
While Connelly wanted to wait, Councilwoman Monica Daniels said the city could begin work on smaller projects, such as renovating the Greenfield Terrace community center, providing premium pay for employees for their work during the pandemic and adding facilities to Thomas Foreman Park.
Cowin said the city could move forward with those projects without having its entire rescue plan spending proposal in place.
Daniels said it was important to start on the Greenfield Terrace project because it is the only community center in the city that hasn’t been updated. She made a motion to use 10 percent of the rescue plan money to fund $1,000 bonuses for essential city employees, $1.1 million to upgrade to Thomas Foreman Park and $500,000 for Greenfield Terrace.
Premium pay bonus goes to eligible workers who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Approximately 479 employees qualify for premium pay, human resources director Leah Futrell said Tuesday. The city currently has 987 full- and part-time employees.
If approved by council, the premium pay would be distributed as a one-time lump sum bonus, Futrell said.
“I don’t love the idea of spending the money until we know exactly what is going on with Congress,” Meyerhoeffer said.
“I’ve got some hesitation too, myself,” Connelly said. He questioned taking any action since Councilmen Will Bell and William Litchfield were absent from the workshop session. The three projects are worthy, he said, but he would like to know what direction the House is taking.
City Attorney Emmanuel McGirt also pointed out that council didn’t make budgeting decisions during workshops. Daniels modified her motion to direct staff to prepare a spending recommendation for the council to approve. Meyerhoeffer agreed to support the motion if final approval remained open for discussion.
Councilman Rick Smiley recommended the three items be brought to council as separate votes, giving members a chance to approve one or two or none at all. Daniels agreed.
Council started its workshop with an announcement from Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.
A private foundation agreed to give the arts council $25,000 to purchase the sculpture Low-Poly Open Heart (REDI), which is currently on display at City Hall, from artist Matthew Duffy. Garriott said the arts council is donating the sculpture to the city.
“This sculpture has seen so much acceptance from the community,” Garriott said. “That really says it all about being the heart of Greenville.”
When the council held its regular session later Monday, it voted to select the redistricting plan identified at Option B2.
Option B was one of the three original proposals presented by consultants. It preserved the shape of existing districts and used landmarks as precincts.
Several modifications in the boundaries of District 1 and 2 resulted in the need to modify the boundaries of District 2 and 5, an area bordered by Southwest Greenville Boulevard, U.S. 264 Alternate and Davenport Farm Road, to ensure the populations of each district were balanced.
Option B2 was the best option for keeping adjacent subdivisions grouped together and the populations as equal as possible.
The map will be presented during a public hearing on Nov. 22. If there are no requests for major changes, the council has the option of approving the proposal at that time. The deadline for approving the redistricting map is Dec. 17.