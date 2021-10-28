Greenville City Council moved closer to selecting a proposed redistricting plan at a special called meeting held Wednesday, but wanted one more session before making its choice final.
The decision means the council has to wait until at least Nov. 22 before it can hold its official public hearing on the redistricting plan and vote on the proposal.
Mayor P.J. Connelly recommended holding an additional discussion during the council’s Nov. 10 meeting because Councilmen Rick Smiley and William Litchfield were absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
Prior to Connelly’s suggestion, Councilwoman Rose Glover made a motion to bring one of the recommendations before the public.
She and council members Monica Daniels, Will Bell and Brian Meyerhoeffer said they were close to supporting a recommendation identified as Option B, which preserves the shape of existing districts and makes an effort to use landmarks as boundaries. It has the most split precincts, including two that are divided among three districts.
Following public input sessions held earlier this month, city staff presented consultants Adam Mitchell and Blake Esselstyn with several recommendations for modifying Option B. Connelly wants Smiley and Litchfield to weigh in on the changes based on those recommendations.
Greenville City Council is redrawing its five council districts because 2020 U.S. Census data shows the populations in several districts exceed the recommended target populations of 17,504 people.
The redistricting process for Greenville City Council and other municipalities whose residents vote in certain districts was hindered because of delays in releasing census data.
Mitchell, an attorney, and Esselstyn, a demographer, initially presented the council with three recommendations identified as Options A, B and C.
Option C is the biggest departure from the current district boundaries but creates more compact boundaries and a geographic balance of population. Only one precinct would be split, but current council members Rose Glover, Monica Daniels and Will Bell would be placed in the same district. Option A is a hybrid of C and B that maintains the core districts while factoring in future population growth in certain districts and creating “recognizable, describable” boundaries.
Most of the modifications were simple and involved returning areas that had been moved between Districts 1 and 2, which are represented by Daniels and Glover, respectively, back to their original districts. Because the areas involved small groups of people, it didn’t interfere with achieving acceptable deviations in the target population.
However, a recommendation to shift subdivisions and neighborhoods from District 2 to District 5, which Litchfield represents, would have left District 5’s population nearly 11.6 percent above the target population and District 2 at 11.7 percent below, Esselstyn said.
The change could be offset by different groupings of subdivisions in an area bordered by Southwest Greenville Boulevard, U.S. 264 Alternate and Davenport Farm Road into District 2 and District 5, Esselstyn said.
The three alternatives also made room for population increases in District 5, which has grown substantially in the last 10 years.
Meyerhoeffer asked how many voters would be shifted into new districts under the recommendations. Esselstyn said he didn’t have that data because total population, not the number of registered voters, is used to determine district populations.
“My concern is how many people will be impacted and need to be notified or will learn the hard way when they go to vote that they are voting in a different district than they did the last time they voted,” Meyerhoeffer said.
Esselstyn said the suggested modification will keep more people in their current districts.