The Greenville City Council met virtually Thursday and approved steps to develop a hotel and apartments near Dickinson Avenue, while a small group gathered in person outside of City Hall to protest the action.
The unanimous vote on the Imperial Tobacco site was taken during the remote council meeting without discussion, while protesters raised concerns about gentrification in west Greenville and demanded the council require affordable housing as part of the project.
The online presentation and the cable television broadcast of the Zoom meeting included no hint of the protest — city staff were in their offices inside City Hall while council members logged in from their homes as part of pandemic precautions. Council chambers were empty.
The group of 15 people chanted "Black women used to live here; Black children used to live here; Fire, fire, gentrifier, fire, fire, gentrifier."
Seacoast Communities was seeking changes to a contract that guides the purchase of the 8.5-acre site from the city in part because a historical building that was to be incorporated into the development sustained heavy damage in a suspected arson in May. Four men have been arrested.
The council's vote eliminated a requirement to rehabilitate the damaged Imperial administrative building and pay for its removal. The vote also revised the time frame of the original agreement to accommodate restrictions caused by COVID-19 and the virus’ impact on the hospitality industry.
“I’ve got to say, I hate to lose that building,” Councilman Will Bell said before making the motion to approve the changes.
The meeting started at 6 p.m., and the protest began about 6:15 p.m. Organizer Dedan Waciuri said some members of the group wanted to make statements but were unable to sign up for the online public comment period. About 15 minutes into the protest, security locked the door to City Hall.
Along with other development in the area, the proposal for a hotel and market rate apartments have raised concerns that neighboring property values will increase and force out current residents who cannot afford higher taxes and rent.
It's the latest project affecting black neighborhoods in Greenville, said Waciuri, who listed examples ranging from the completion of the $30 million 10th Street Connector last year to the Shore Drive redevelopment that razed scores of homes and preceded an arson at Sycamore Hill MB Church in the 1960s.
He said the $1.9 million the city spent to build the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, dedicated on Tuesday at First and Greene Streets, does not make up for the loss.
"That leaves us to understand that you can spend $1.9 million to reciprocate these people that you eradicated from this community and they have been disenfranchised for generations because of the actions of the white power structure that threatened them out of this community," Waciuri said.
Protestor Sasha Gramsci said the city must do more to create affordable housing opportunities and complained that city officials ignore poor rental conditions unless they affect college students, referring to reports at several student apartment complexes last weekend.
"Even if (opportunities) do exist, I'm certain you haven't considered making them available to our most vulnerable communities, the communities of color you have so wholly ignored, that (have) suffered from, for decades, mold infestation, non-functioning heating and air systems, total lack of amenities such as refrigerators and microwaves, not even noteworthy enough to make the news ...," Gramsci said.
The group also repeated its demand for the council to create a civilian review board with authority to investigate and act on complaints against the police department. Waciuri ended the protest after about 40 minutes after a man in a white SUV circled the group several times then parked in front of City Hall eyeing protesters.
"That is the kind of dangers we always have," he said. "Anytime that black people want to come out and say that we deserve or we want some kind of right or we want something to change in our community, we always are met with some kind of force, whether its the police or white people who have been given this unveiling right by society to police black people."
Development of the Imperial site has been in the works since the early 2000s. The city acquired the land in 2008 after another arson destroyed most of the original tobacco processing plant.
Other amendments approved by the council to the purchase agreement included:
- Extending the closing date on the hotel property sale to February 2022 instead of the 2021 date.
- Extending the buy due diligence period from June 19 to Oct. 10.
- Moving up the closing date on the apartment property sale to February 2022. Originally, the apartment property sale would take place when 80 percent of the hotel construction was completed.
- Setting no square footage minimum for retail space.
The city had two changes to the agreement:
- Requiring Seacoast Communities to fund the placement of a historic monument, marker or other public art structure to memorialize the history of the tobacco processing plant.
- Requiring brick components from the administrative building be used in the monument/memorial.