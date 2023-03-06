Council on Aging announces March activities The Daily Reflector Mar 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bobby Burns/Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Council on Aging has announced the following classes and programs for March and April.All activities are held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted.Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.Respiratory therapy screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 7.Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.Wood carving, Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Beginner class 1:30-3 p.m.; intermediate and advanced classes, 3-5 p.m. All classes $40; includes all supplies.Wills: What, Why and How, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16.Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 16.Advance care planning, 1-3 p.m. March 18.Android phone class, 2-3:30 p.m., March 22.Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 28.iPhone class 2-3:30 p.m. March 29.Sewing tote bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register and get a supplies list.Wills and trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. April 19.The council also is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022