The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the latest offerings through April to be hosted at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Programming is free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201. Activities include:
A Rummikub group has started 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays. Beginners are welcome and no registration required.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Registration recommended, not required. Donation requested.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 28.
iPhone class 2-3:30 p.m. March 29.
Eating for the Love of You Nutrition Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Mondays, April 3-24. Cost is $20.
Beginning computer class, 2-3 p.m. April 6. You must bring your own device.
SpringFest Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. More than 70 vendors, food trucks and entertainment.
Tote bag sewing class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 17. There is no cost but participants need to bring their own supplies. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Guide to Veterans Benefits, presented by Pitt County Veterans Services, 2-3 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Wills and Trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. on April 19.
The Virtual Dementia Tour 2-4 p.m. April 26. Call to schedule a 20 minute tour.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 28. There is a three-bag/box maximum. Paper only please. $5 suggested donation to support local Meals on Wheels. Co-sponsored by Southern Bank.
Registration ongoing for “Fall Foliage in Vermont” trip on Sept. 24-29. The trip will include an Amish style feast in Lancaster, a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain, the Trapp Family Inn and History Tour, the New England Maple Museum, Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and much more! Cost is $899 per person/double occupancy. Go to pittcoa.com/wp-content/uploads/Vermon-2.pdf for more details or call 752-1717, x201.