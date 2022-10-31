Council on Aging announces November activities The Daily Reflector Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Council on Aging recently announced classes and activities for November.Programming takes place at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted.Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201. Here is the November lineup:Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays. $4 per class.Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.Salsa dancing classes, 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Nov. 2.Gingerbread Houses with Gwendy and friends, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 7 or Nov. 14. Cost is $20.Sewing: Bucket Hats, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Cost is $15.Advance care planning 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Picture identification required to complete documents.Beginner shag lessons, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 9-30. Cost is $40 per person for four lessons.Legal Aid seminar, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Topics will be What Legal Aid Offers and Will and Power of Attorney Documents.Caregiver Day Out, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 16.Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Cost is $5.iPhone Class, 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18.Self Stretch Class by Bodies in Balance 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Cost is $4. Community shred day 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18. Three bag/box minimum. Suggested donation $5.Respite Resources for the Family Caregiver, 3-4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags November Activity Pitt County Council Law Power Of Attorney Cost Aging Legal Aid Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews