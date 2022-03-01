The Pitt County Council on Aging this month will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.
Throughout March, the council will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for the public-private partnership that has helped provide seniors in Pitt County with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
“Senior hunger and isolation is a much more serious issue that confronts our community than people are aware of," Executive Director Rich Zeck said "Hunger and isolation lead to a wide range of health and mental wellness problems that impacts our community’s overall quality of life.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for people 60 years and older.
This year, Meals on Wheels programs across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure the programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs — through volunteering, donating and speaking out — to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years.”
The Council on Aging serves almost 400 meals a day, Monday through Friday, to seniors in need in Pitt County and nearly 100 people are on the waiting list.
For more information about the Council on Aging or to find out how you can volunteer or contribute to the work they are doing in Pitt County, visit www.pittcoa.com or call 252.752.1717.