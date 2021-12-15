Members of the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce got a sneak peak at upgrades taking place at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road.
The facility operated by the Pitt County Council on Aging hosted the chamber’s Business After Hours to show off a $1.5 million expansion funded through donations from community members and organizations.
COA Executive Director Rich Zeck told guests the expansion was necessary because the facility is currently at its maximum capacity. Construction began in May and is expected to be completed in February.
Zeck explained that despite the financial uncertainty many experienced during the pandemic, the community gave generously for the expansion. The facility will include an updated multipurpose area which will be available to rent for events like weddings and conferences, two new classrooms with updated seating and a welcome center.
He said the council will use funds generated by renting the facility to support the council’s core nutritional services including Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels organizes volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors throughout the county. Congregant meals also are provided at center on County Home Road and branches in surrounding towns including Ayden, Bethel, Farmville and Fountain.
“We serve 350 people a day and we have 150 people on the waiting list,” Zech said. “The average income of those 500 people is $8,700 … It’s a shame we have 150 people who are hungry tonight and waiting to be fed.”
In addition to Meals on Wheels, council conducts health screenings and offers counseling to advise seniors and their families on things like Medicare, fall-prevention and caregiving. The center and satellites also provide a variety of activities and classes geared toward older adults.
Guests during the Dec. 2 event were treated to live performances by the jazz band Roy Bruce & Company, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and refreshments from by Happy Hummus and álarita Gourmet Foods.
Zeck encouraged visitors to continue supporting the center through donations but he emphasized the importance of volunteering.
“We can’t do anything with your donations if we don’t have the volunteers.”
For more information about volunteering, contact Cyndi Shimer at 752-1717.