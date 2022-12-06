uptowngreenville.jpg

The Greenville City Council directed the planning staff to send a proposal that eliminates a 500-foot separation between new to the city planing board. It's also considering joining social districts in the Dickinson Avenue and downtown areas and expanding hours people can carry drinks.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Change is on the way for Greenville's downtown area after the City Council directed staff to modify new social district rules and started the final steps for opening more bars during its Monday meetings.

The council voted 5-1 to send the city planning and zoning commission a proposal that will replace the current city rules that prevent new bars from opening within 500-feet of an existing bar. Councilwoman Marion Blackburn cast the lone no vote.


