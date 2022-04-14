Two years after COVID canceled Greenville’s efforts to reform its downtown parking, city officials are relaunching an effort to move employees and residents off the streets and into parking lots.
City officials will review the proposed parking plan in a series of input sessions starting later this month and running through June. Officials began by reviewing the proposal with Greenville City Council.
“What we tried to do is simplify the parking rules, take advantage of technology and begin to move as many people off the street into surface parking lots so we can leave the on-street parking for merchants and people doing business down there,” Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
Discussions about improving downtown parking have been underway for several years.
City staff received feedback from downtown merchants, residents and shoppers in the fall of 2019 and early 2020 but didn’t implement changes because of COVID-19 and the hardships it created for businesses and city residents.
The goal of the plan, presented earlier this week, is to maximize turnover of on-street parking spaces, encourage parking in surface parking lots and create consistent parking enforcement, said Corey Barnett, special events liaison and retired parking supervisor.
The city also wanted an easy-to-understand parking plan for business owners, their employees, people who live in the downtown business district, customers and visitors.
The proposal would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, violators will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.
Parking lot parking would be free for the first hour and 75 cents an hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking period.
Staff recommends doing away with kiosk payment stations, Barnett said. Instead, individuals would download the city’s Passport app onto their mobile phone and use it to record when they park and when they leave, Barnett said. People who don’t have smart phones can dial a telephone number that will be posted and registered, he said. Merchants, if they want, will be able to set up parking for customers through Passport.
“A lot of places have done away with kiosks because of age and history,” Barnett said. “You have to keep updating and maintaining the current systems.”
The city also is moving forward with its plan to remove the kiosks at the Fourth Street Parking Deck and replace them with gate arms. The system, similar to one at East Carolina University’s Main Campus parking deck, will record when a vehicle enters the deck and require payment when the vehicle leaves, he said.
Currently the city’s lease parking program charges a monthly fee and allows for unlimited parking throughout the downtown area. The lease holder has to provide proof of residency.
There also is an E-tag program that provides unlimited parking on certain streets and surface lots
“We definitely want that to transition out because you want your on-street parking turning over,” Barnett said.
The proposal provides for two types of residential leasing: reserved and unreserved.
A reserved space will be assigned the lease holder within a city owned parking lot. It will be clearly marked as reserved.
“The resident is responding for parking enforcement of their reserved space. If someone is in their space they are responsible for having the vehicle towed,” Barnett said. The number of reserved spaces will be limited, he said, because it’s intended for individuals whose rental property doesn’t have parking. The lease applicant must submit written proof that they don’t have parking, he said.
The proposed reserved parking lease will be $70 a month, $420 for six months, $840 a year.
People getting an unreserved space lease will have unlimited use of surface parking lot space within the downtown area, except for the parking deck. The leaseholder won’t be guaranteed a parking space. Unreserved leases will be assigned to specific vehicles and will not be interchangeable.
A permit for unreserved parking would be $55 a month, $330 for six months, $660 a year.
There are two leasing options for business owners and their employees.
The employee or employer permits would be $40 a month, $240 for six months or $480 a year.
The employee permit is assigned to a specific car. Employers will be able to purchase up to 10 permits that come with hangers that can the exchanged among employees.