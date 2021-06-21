Greenville City Council unanimously approved rezoning a smaller-than-requested portion of the Town Common but only after it rejected a member’s request to delay action so a new zoning classification could be created.
The zoning of 1.4 acres of property located on the eastern edge of the Town Common was changed to downtown commercial with the council’s vote. City staff had sought to rezone a total of 5.2 acres which included the Town Common, its parking lot, the Town Common Pedestrian Bridge and a portion of property on Baker Street.
Staff sought the rezoning so the city can partner with a private developer to build a restaurant/convention space near the Tar River. Staff said it’s one of several projects that were part of a master plan created for the Town Common in 2010 and updated in 2016.
The council rejected Councilman Rick Smiley’s motion that staff be directed to develop a parks commercial zone classification which would allow business development described in the master plan but exclude the other businesses allowed in downtown commercial zoning. Once the new zoning was approved, staff could bring back a request to rezone 1.46 acres of the Town Common, he said.
The motion was met by immediate opposition.
“The Town Common Master Plan is a plan that was approved by previous councils,” Councilman Will Litchfield said. He said he supported rezoning a smaller portion of land but saw no need for a new zoning classification.
“It seems there is a misconception about what is actually going to be on the property and I think it’s important to remember the city is going to continue to own this property. It’s going to continue to be for public use,” Litchfield said.
He claimed one or two individuals are providing misinformation that a “huge metropolis” was going to be developed on the Town Common and said it was frustrating.
Councilmen Brian Meyerhoeffer and Will Bell also spoke against the proposing new zoning classification.
“This is a request by city staff, city staff will be managing it. The city staff, in my opinion, did good job executing the Town Common Master Plan,” Meyherhoeffer said. “I don’t anticipate them handling this next step any differently. I am onboard with this next step.”
Commercial downtown zoning is a broad choice and permits businesses that the City Council doesn’t want to see on the Town Common. Smiley said.
“I don’t know why we would decline making our intentions more clear,” Smiley said. He asked what would it hurt to slow the process down to get the correct zoning. It would make clear the council doesn’t plan to build a large hotel or convention center on the park.
Bell made a substitution motion that sought to reduce the area rezoned to 1.4 acres and removed the language requesting a new zoning classification.
Bell, Litchfield, Meyerhoeffer and Councilwoman Rose Glover voted yes to Bell’s motion and Smiley and Councilwoman Monica Daniels voted against it.
The council then went on to vote on several other items. As the meeting drew to a close, City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said a second vote had to be taken on the Town Common rezoning.
McGirt said the first vote on Bell’s motion was a vote to establish it as the main motion over Smiley’s motion. McGirt said vote was needed to approve the rezoning of the 1.4 acres.
That vote was unanimous.
Other action
The council approved, with a 4-2 vote, a request to rezone 17.2 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Port Terminal Road north of East 10th Street from residential medium density multi-family to residential high density multi-family.
Smiley initially made a motion, seconded by Daniels, to deny the request.
“I don’t want to go back into everything we talked about the last time. The applicant has acknowledged that it is a marginal piece of land with a lot of delicate environmental concerns. He’s previously acknowledged to this council that he can make money on the current zoning and now he is asking for a more intense zoning so he can make more money,” Smiley said. “I don’t know if we are obligated to support that, to give him a greater ability to damage the environment so he can enhance his own profits.”
Smiley’s motion was rejected 2-4. He and Daniels voted yes and Glover, Bell, Litchfield and Meyerhoeffer voted no.
Bell made a motion to approve the request and it passed 4-2 with Glover, Bell, Litchfield and Meyerhoeffer voting yes and Smiley and Daniels voting no.
The council unanimously approved adding two uses to the city’s planning rules and approved modifying the city code to meet North Carolina General Statutes regarding planning and zoning matters.
The council then held a public hearing on a request to annex 27.54 acres located at the end of Allen Ridge Road that will be Allen Ridge Section 3 phase one and two.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said it’s anticipated 76 duplex lots, a total of 152 units, will be built.
Attorney Lee Percise, representing the property owner, said it is a contiguous annexation of property bounded on three sides by existing city limits. He said it will give the city much-needed housing stock.
The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to vote on the request.