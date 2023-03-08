Greenville City Council wants a rule change that will allow a member to serve on the board of a local economic development group and maintain the ability to vote with the council on issues involving the organization without running afoul of a new state law.

The council on Monday directed staff to ask the Greenville ENC Alliance to rewrite its rules so a council member can serve as a liaison to its executive committee instead of as a voting member. Will Bell currently is the council member serving on the alliance board.


