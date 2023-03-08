...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
north winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Greenville City Council wants a rule change that will allow a member to serve on the board of a local economic development group and maintain the ability to vote with the council on issues involving the organization without running afoul of a new state law.
The council on Monday directed staff to ask the Greenville ENC Alliance to rewrite its rules so a council member can serve as a liaison to its executive committee instead of as a voting member. Will Bell currently is the council member serving on the alliance board.
The change will allow Bell to participate in the group’s activities while preserving his ability to vote when funding and other issues involving the alliance come before the council.
Bell said he didn’t think the change was necessary, that he would simply do a better job communicating alliance activities to council members prior to any contract discussions or votes then recuse himself. City Attorney Emanual McGirt said the state statute would prevent any such discussions.
McGirt explained the statute was enacted in December 2021 to prevent public officials who hold a spot on nonprofit governing boards from voting when the public body is weighing a contract with the nonprofit. The General Assembly was trying to prevent public officials from “standing on both sides of the deal” because it could be considered self-serving for the public body to award a contract to a nonprofit that has an elected official as a voting board member.
“Apparently something got underneath the General Assembly’s skin, probably something that happened with a city or county, and so they addressed the situation,” McGirt said, answering a question about why the legislature adopted the rule.
McGirt said while a council member who is a voting member on a nonprofit board has to be recused from council deliberations and votes, a council member who participates in a nonprofit’s board meetings as a nonvoting liaison would be allowed to participate in a council vote on a contract between the city and nonprofit.
Councilman Marion Blackburn said it seems counterproductive to have a council member serving on a board if the member is then prevented from sharing information and expertise with fellow council members.
“We’re being prohibited from enjoying the benefit of that information,” Councilman Rick Smiley said.
He proposed appointing a council liaison to the board and appointing a civilian to fill the council’s third seat — the current rules allow the council to appoint two people to the alliance board plus a council member.
“I don’t want this to be my hobby horse. If other people think I am howling at the moon here just tell me to give it up,” Smiley said.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked if the council’s other appointees could provide information when needed instead of relying on Bell. That would allow Bell to retain his vote on the alliance’s executive committee.
Blackburn questioned if the alliance would add a nonvoting liaison to its executive committee.
“The city is a sustaining member of the alliance and one of two very significant funders for the alliance, so I feel comfortable that the alliance will want to make a change to make the city happy,” City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
The council discussion occurred during its workshop session on Monday. Wall said the staff wanted some direction so they could reach out to the alliance and its attorney to begin discussions.
Mayor P.J. Connelly did not attend Monday’s session, which was led by Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover. She also oversaw the council meeting that followed the workshop.
The council did not take a formal vote, but Glover, Smiley, Daniels and Councilman Les Robinson supported asking the alliance to add a council member as a liaison appointment while allowing the council to appoint a third civilian to the board.
Bell and Blackburn opposed the proposal.
Parking plan
The city on March 21 will host a public meeting to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District. The event is set for 2 p.m. in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W Fifth St.