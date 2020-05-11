Greenville City Council, with a 5-1 vote, approved a resolution asking the governor to take a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy.
Mayor P.J. Connelly presented the resolution at Monday's regular council meeting. He said he would follow the phased approach Gov. Roy Cooper has implemented.
"I think this is just a step in asking state officials and the governor to allow a regional approach, allow us as a region to discuss how we reopen, how we get people back to work in a safe manner,” Connelly said.
“It should be guided directly with our health department, our health director, those medical professionals. I think is should show eastern North Carolina should come together and come up with a way to get eastern North Carolina back to work in a safe manner.”
On Monday, Pitt County reported it has had 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed in the state in mid-March, with 120 cases of estimated recovery. Deaths related to COVID-19 remain at two.
Statewide, 15,045 cases had been reported as of Monday, along with 550 deaths. There are 464 people who remain hospitalized, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Councilman Rick Smiley supported the resolution since it doesn’t seek to eliminate the phased approach or change the metrics for determining when a community can move into the next phase.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels wasn’t convinced. She said she would like to hear from Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County public health director, and a representative from Vidant Health.
Daniels said it was their presentations that led the City Council to approve a local stay at home order before the governor issued the statewide order.
“I think that’s something the public may have questions or want to hear,” Daniels said. “We want to get open and stay open and we want it done safety.” People in Greenville’s District 1 have concerns about reopening, she said.
“This shouldn’t be used as a slight to the governor or his team at DHHS ,” Connelly said. “It shouldn’t come across as being negative towards the governor.”
Greenville City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said he’s communicated with Silvernail and the health director said a structured reopening could occur and northeastern North Carolina could be treated differently than other areas of the state.
Councilman William Litchfield said the resolution isn’t asking for a change in the rules, just that a regional approach be taken. Litchfield said if the governor doesn’t want to take the approach nothing will change.
Given the lower numbers of confirmed infections and the lower percentage of people being tested who are positive, Litchfield said, “I see no reason not to do this considering the numbers.”
“What are the numbers?” Daniels asked. “The numbers are going up in Jacksonville, the numbers are going up in Wake County and that’s a lot closer to us than Mecklenberg County.”
Councilwoman Rose Glover, the city’s mayor pro tem, said she recognizes the financial strain personal services providers such as hair stylists, barbers and tattoo artists are experiencing. However, she doesn’t see how they can follow social distancing guidelines and perform their jobs.
“I am a little torn by what-if. If the governor says yes, how do we do this?” Glover said.
When the vote was taken, Daniels was the only one to vote against the resolution.