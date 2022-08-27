Greenville leaders want the city to become a destination community.
The City Council on Friday made it official when they agreed on language that set the new goal during a wide ranging discussion on whether it should target further growth in the business district currently referred to as either uptown or downtown Greenville.
The discussion was part of the group’s annual planning retreat, which was delayed this year due to a combination of factors related to a postponed election and the pandemic. The panel review needs and resources during the session to help set longterm growth strategies.
Councilman Will Bell first suggested expanding an existing goal of “building a thriving and attractive community by creating vibrant neighborhoods, and expanding artistic, cultural and recreation opportunities” to include enhancement of downtown Greenville.
“We have to get really serious really quickly about how our uptown looks, the type of businesses inhabiting it,” he said. “We can have discussions all day about 500-foot rules and social districts but at the end of the day if we don’t start bringing businesses down there and people down there on a consistent basis on all hours of the day we are in trouble.”
He wanted the addition to define the area, noting that the business promotion group Uptown Greenville is looking at rebranding so the city should avoid using the term uptown.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked Bell if he wanted to focus only on one specific area, not the city as a whole. Bell said he wanted to focus on downtown.
“It’s the central business district, it’s the front porch of our city,” Bell said.
Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall asked if he wanted to target investments and attract new business. Bell said yes, he wanted to incentivize the improvement of downtown and figure out the best way to do it.
It was suggested the area be defined at the city’s urban core or center city, which prompted a debate on defining the boundaries of such a location.
Councilwoman Rose Glover said West Fifth Street has traditionally linked East Carolina University and the city’s medical district. For several years the city focused on improving homes and upgrading sections of sidewalks in the area, but the work stopped. She thought the West Fifth Street area should be part of whatever area is designated as either the urban core or center center. She also pointed out that individuals are attempting to revitalize Albemarle Avenue, once an important location for Greenville’s black business community.
The growth of African American-owned businesses is low across the nation, Glover said, so Greenville needs to look after its African American business community.
“If we are a city that loves all our people, we have to act that way and make it so people identify with it,” Glover said.
“We have to remember and be sensitive to the fact that uptown to some is downtown to others and that if we make that the (focus) not everyone will feel welcome. It is a part of Greenville and we have to keep it part of the community,” Daniels said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said he didn’t think a goal should be dedicated to serving a single area.
“I think the next year to two years is going to be really bad and to pinpoint one or two places, I just can’t,” Connelly said. “Inflation is hurting everybody and I think it’s only going to get worse as it’s going on. I may be just a pessimist.”
Councilman Rick Smiley suggested the goal could be supporting all commercial districts in the city.
Bell pushed back, saying no other commercial district hosts events such as the city’s Fourth of July celebration or the Greenville Gives holiday kickoff.
The uptown area has been on a rollercoaster ride and needs attention to draw more businesses and jobs, Bell said.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said the uptown area has come remarkably far. ECU has an office in the area, there are clothing stores and restaurants, she said.
“I think it shows we have placed emphasis there,” Blackburn said.
Connelly said he believed the current goal should remain unchanged and prioritizing the development of the downtown area and west Greenville could be added.
As the conversation concluded, Wall was asked if any examination of the downtown area had taken place. Wall said there were “bits and pieces” about the downtown area, its growth and challenges. If the council wants to focus on the downtown area they should consider setting it as a goal.
Blackburn said the focus should be on the center city and it should be a place where neighborhoods communicate with each other and a thriving downtown. She defined the area as encompassing west Greenville to the university area, downtown and Dickson Avenue.
Smiley said he believed a center city goal should focus on commercial areas because existing goals focused on neighborhoods.
Glover then asked if Greenville residents would understand what the council was trying to accomplish.
Connelly asked if anyone would have a reservation of creating separate goals to focus on the development of the center city and west Greenville.
“There’s an argument to be made that every one of our goals should apply to the whole city,” Smiley said. To begin setting goals that single out certain groups while not involving others could be harmful.
Councilman Les Robinson said he agreed the goals should apply citywide.
“I keep thinking and talking to a lot of people that want Greenville to be a destination city. People who live here no matter what your race, your sexual orientation whether you are blue collar or white collar it doesn’t make a difference,” Robinson said.
He wants the city to be a destination where police and firefighters want to work. He also believes if the city invests in the uptown/downtown/center city area it will ripple out.
Daniels raised the question if what Robinson proposed should be a priority instead of a goal.
Blackburn said she liked Robinson’s suggestion as a goal and priorities could be developed to support it.
“Goals are great, they are the things that we strive for, but the priorities are what you are going to focus on to obtain those goals,” Connelly said.
Wall said staff would take the council’s discussions and identify priorities. The recommendations would be brought back to the council in October and November.
The council reaffirmed five existing goals set in 2020:
- Enhance community engagement, safety and wellness.
- Deliver public infrastructure improvement and execute existing opportunities related to transportation networks, recreation and parks and stormwater projects.
- Expand the economic hub of eastern North Carolina through proactive economic development and job creation.
- Build a thriving and attractive community by creating vibrant neighborhoods, and expanding artistic, cultural and recreation opportunities.
- Build a high-performing, diverse organization, govern with transparency and fiscal responsibility and tell our story to the community and region.
The council also heard reports from staff on development trends, stormwater and infrastructure updates, recreation and parks update.
Tom Kulikowski, interim president of the Greenville-ENC Alliance also gave a presentation on the work that economic development organization has done in recreation years.
Kulikowski also reported that the Alliance has selected a new president who will report to work in a month. He did not identify the new president’s name.