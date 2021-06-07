Greenville City Council wants the city’s property tax rate reduced by a half-cent before it approves the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget on June 17.
The council held a public hearing on the proposed budget during its Monday meeting. No members of the public spoke for or against the budget or submitted written comments.
The public has until 6 p.m. Tuesday to submit written comments to the city clerk at PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov.
The council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. at the June 17 meeting.
Mayor P.J. Connelly asked staff to explore reducing the city’s current property tax rate of 49.45 cents per $100 valuation, a 40-year low, by a half cent, said Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin.
Connelly said he wanted to give some relief to Greenville residents.
“We’ve had a really good year. From a historical perspective we’re seeing historic growth with our sales tax revenue, we’re seeing historic growth with our ad valorem tax revenue,” Connelly said. “We’ve been very fortunate to do well in those departments.”
It’s especially impressive that the growth came as the world battled the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Greenville had new and existing industries announce local job expansions last year, Connelly said. He hopes news of a tax reduction will attract more growth to Greenville.
The proposed decrease would cut the city’s revenues by $340,775, dropping the recommended budget of $144,215,620 budget to just under $143.9 million.
Cowin said the revenue reduction will be covered by reducing the city’s contribution to Uptown Greenville’s budget by $50,000.
Department operating budgets involving repairs and maintenance, contract services and operating supplies would be reduced $83,000, Cowin said.
The city health insurance budget would be reduced by $52,566. Cowin said he believed this reduction is possible because the city's health insurance rates haven't increased as dramatically as other municipalities in the nation.
Other reductions and adjustments would be made in outside legal fee expenses, motor vehicle revenue and money set aside for tax appeals.
Cowin said called the proposed budget conservative and said if revenue collections are higher than budgeted some of the cut expenditures could be restored.
“Would this affect anything we are doing now?” Councilwoman Rose Glover asked.
Cowin said staff would examine city revenues mid-year and if more money is coming in than expected, the council has the option of restoring the reductions.
“I personally would like to see us move forward with the half-cent reduction,” Councilman Will Bell said.
Even with the proposed $340,775 revenue drop, highlights of the proposed budget include:
- An average 2 percent wage increase for employees.
- Funding to finance about $45.8 million in capital projects including replacement of the community swimming pool, Eppes recreation center enhancements, Wildwood Park Phase 2, construction of Fire Station No. 7, bay expansion of Fire station No. 1 and BUILD grant projects. The BUILD grant projects include extending the greenway system, improvements to West Fifth Street and other multimodal improvements.
- Funding $4.35 million for capital projects including facility improvements, computer replacements and replacement of the city’s vehicle fleet.
- Adding $100,000 to the city’s other post-employment benefits contribution, raising the annual funding to $600,000.
- Keeping the sanitation pickup fee at $16 a month.
- Funding $500,000 to the Greenville ENC Alliance.
- Budgeting $200,000 for job creation grants.
- Budgeting $100,000 for the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Incubate to Accelerate program.
- Funding $2.8 million for street improvements, a $300,000 increase.
- Funding $100,000 to purchase new public safety radio equipment. It will be a recurring cost.
- Funding $150,000 for pedestrian safety projects.
- Keeping the motor vehicle tax at $30. The tax funds city street projects.
- Adding a position in the traffic services division and a new assistant city attorney position.
There also were no public comments about the budgets for Sheppard Memorial Library, $2.5 million; the Pitt Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority, nearly $1.4 million; and the Greenville Utilities Commission, $265.5 million.
In-person meetings
The City Council unanimously approved returning to in-person council meetings effective Aug. 1 This change also includes the boards and commissions that report to the council.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said the boards and commissions need to file amended schedules showing where their respective in-person meetings will be held.
When the council discussed returning to in-person meetings McGirt was asked if members would have an option of participating remotely.
McGirt said Monday that rules governing emergency meetings state if even a single council member participated remotely the meeting would have to be treated as a virtual session and a 24-hour period must be given to allow people to comment on public hearing items before council could vote.