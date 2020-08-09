The Greenville City Council is set to consider action this week that will push forward development of two downtown hotels, one on Evans Street and another at the Imperial Tobacco site.
The council is scheduled to discuss and hear input on an agreement with Greenville Ventures to build a 90-room boutique hotel on the site of city land currently utilized as green space and a hammock park near the city parking deck. Members also are scheduled to discuss revisions to plans for development of the Imperial site requested after a fire destroyed a historic building there.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday and includes a public comment period and public hearings on several zoning and annexation requests. Because the meeting will be conducted remotely via the Zoom online meeting platform, comments are allowed up to 24 hours after the meeting and any action must be taken on a later date. The council’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 17.
Members of the public who wish to participate on Thursday must call the city clerk at (252) 329-4422 by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The public may also email comments along with their name, address, and topic to publicinput@greenvillenc.gov up to and during the meeting.
Visit the city’s website or this story on reflector.com for the full agenda and more details about commenting.
The meeting will be broadcast Suddenlink Cable channel 9 and streamed live on the city website www.greenvillenc.gov.
Evans Street site
The council in December signed a letter of intent with with Wilmington-based Co X Holdings, now Greenville Ventures, to purchase 1.6 acres at 421 and 423 Evans St. and build the boutique hotel that will include a rooftop bar and lounge. The property once was the site of a retail building that was demolished in 2008 after its roof collapsed.
The the letter allowed city officials to negotiate the agreement to be considered on Thursday. Under the deal, the city will sell the property for $203,000.
The hotel is expected to cost $19 million and generate $70,000 in property tax revenue annually. Over a 15-year period, the project is expected to generate nearly $1.3 million in net revenues for the city.
The impact is greater when additional revenue from the hotel occupancy taxes, increased tax value of neighboring properties and increases sale tax for increased business is added, agenda documents said.
The agreement will allow the hotel to lease 90 spaces in the city parking garage for its customers and requires the city to invest proceeds from the sale to build a covered walkway to the parking deck or relocate utilities or make streetscape improvements.
The city also must provide a capital investment grant equivalent to 80 percent of the property taxes for 12 years, about $672,000.
The sale must be completed and a building permit secured within 12 months from the date the agreement is signed.
The project has to be completed within 20 months of the slab being poured or a $500 a day penalty takes effect.
Imperial Site
The firm working to develop Greenville’s Imperial Tobacco site wants to push construction of a hotel there back by about a year and it wants out of a requirement to utilize a century-old office building, which was damaged by a fire in May.
Principals with Seacoast Communities said they need to delay the planned boutique hotel development because the COVID-19 pandemic had caused heavy disruption to the hospitality industry.
However, they said they will now be able to pursue the project simultaneously with a market-rate housing development with a groundbreaking in 18 months from purchase.
A February agreement with the city, which owns the 6-acre site west of the Dickinson Avenue corridor, secured the property for Seacoast while the firm worked out financial details and other arrangements to move ahead. Feb. 21, 2021, was set as the final purchase date for a portion of the property where the hotel will sit.
Seacoast is now asking the city to move the purchase date to Feb. 20, 2022, at which time it will also purchase the remainder of the property to build apartments.
The city has invested about $1.5 million in the property including purchase price and work to remove ruins of the old tobacco processing facility, which also burned in a fire in 2008. The city utilized grants to fund much of its investment.
The property will be sold to Seacoast at fair market value under the agreement, which city officials estimate will bring in about $3 million.
The city has agreed to provide about $560,000 in tax incentives over 12 years, rebuild a portion of Atlantic Avenue and pay for the public parking/events space on Clark Street for a total cost of $1.5 million.
Seacoast expects to invest about $41 million in the project, which will generate about $2.3 million in tax revenues for the city, officials said.