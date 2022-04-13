The Greenville City Council on Thursday is scheduled to consider a request that will allow a multi-family development in the middle of a shopping, retail and office complex in the Bells Fork area.
The Covington Group has requested a rezoning for 4.6 acres located between Turnbury and Smythwyck drives behind the Turnbury Square shopping center, home to a Food Lion and A.J. McMurphy’s. Wendy’s and Parker’s Barbecue separate the property from Arlington Boulevard.
The city Planning and Zoning Commission on March 18 voted to recommend that the council approve changing the zoning from general commercial to residential high-density multi-family. Staff said the property could accommodate 55 multi-family units.
“This property is an excellent way to promote the intent of the mixed-use component in the land use plan,” said Bryan Fagundus, an engineer representing the Covington Group told the planning board. “By integrating the ability to have residences you would have legitimate walkability to goods and services.”
Commission member Hap Maxwell said the area isn’t pedestrian-friendly because there are no sidewalks. While the city requires certain new developments to install sidewalks when built, staff said multi-family developments do not.
The request is among four that will require public hearings before the council takes action. Others include requests to:
- Annex 16.94 acres located at the end of Rupert and Remington Drives. The property is identified as Lynndale East.
- Require demolition and removal of the dwelling located at 805 Vanderbilt Lane.
- Close a 20-foot alley north of Dickinson Avenue, west of Moye Boulevard, and adjoining the southern right-of-way of CLNA Railroad.
Budget preview
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a preview of the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget. The council is working to approve a budget before new members are installed on June 6.
The seven-member board will have at least two new members after the May 17 election. Councilors Brian Meyerhoeffer and William Litchfield are not seeking re-election. The mayor and three other incumbents are facing challengers. Only one candidate will appear on the ballot for the at-large seat.
Prior to the proposed budget preview, Finance Director Byron Hayes will update the council on the current budget’s third-quarter finances.
Historic area surveys
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission is asking the council to allow staff to apply for the 2022 Historic Pass-Through Grant that would partially fund an architectural survey of College View Historic District and of an area that has been tentatively named the East Fifth Street Historic District.
The new area is located between East Third and East 10th streets, Tenth Street, east of the East Carolina University main campus and South Elm Street, with the easternmost edge just beyond Hilltop Street.
If the city receives the funding, staff said the surveys would update the College View Historic District and create the East Fifth Street Historic District.
Staff said the designations build pride and could raise property values. Property owners also could receive federal and state tax credits.
If approved, the grants will fund 60 percent of the work and the city would be responsible for funding 40 percent of the projects, which will cost approximately $22,000.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. in chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.