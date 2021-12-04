The Greenville City Council on Monday is set to consider action on $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, a small portion of $24 million total to be spent.
The panel is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. for its workshop and 6 p.m. for its regular meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth St. According to agenda material and discussion at its November workshop, city staff will ask council to consider three initial uses of the funds:
- An essential employee premium payment: $300,000-$600,000.
- Thomas Foreman Park campus expansion: $1.6 million.
Greenfield Terrace Community Center improvements: $500,000-$600,000.
Council directed staff to gather details for the priorities during the Nov. 8 workshop after Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin presented an overview of the community’s reaction to a plan to spend the full $24 million.
Through input sessions and an online survey, the least popular proposal was to spend $10 million to renovate Guy Smith Stadium in an effort to attract a summer league baseball team.
Cowin said participating community members wanted to see more money spent on the premium pay, small business grants and local nonprofits whose funding was hurt by the pandemic.
There also was significant support for funding street improvements, Cowin said. However, only $789,311 would go to fixing streets under the original proposal.
That could change, Cowin said. The U.S. Senate approved legislation in October that would give state and local governments greater flexibility in spending ARP money. The Senate legislation would allow up to $10 million to be used for general government services, up to $10 million for infrastructure-related activities, and would allow cities to use the money to respond to natural disasters.
The consensus of the council was to hold off on the bulk of spending until more was known about how the U.S. House would proceed with legislation while pressing ahead with funding of select initiatives.
The council on Nov. 8 also asked staff to bring back additional information on funding a Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise disparity study, a nonprofit grant program and an outdoor regional multi-purpose sports complex.
Other business
Among other business, the council also is scheduled to consider:
- A resolution authorizing a lease agreement with American Legion Post 160 for the Old West End Fire Station at Chestnut and North Skinner streets.
- Approval of $1 million forgivable loan for the development of 180-unit affordable housing complex at the intersection of Arlington and Dickinson Avenue. The $28.77 million project will be developed by Taft-Mills Group, an affiliate of Greenville-based Taft Family Ventures. The loan is through the 2021 HOME Investment Partnership Funds Commitment program.
The council during its workshop is scheduled to hear a public art recommendation for the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition on city property; a presentation on amending the regulations related to bars and clubs; and a review of 2021 citizen survey results.
The council will hold its last meeting of 2021 on Thursday.