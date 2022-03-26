Greenville City Council is set to work on plans for spending $24.7 million in pandemic aid during a Monday workshop session in City Hall.
City staff is scheduled to provide a detailed list of capital projects from the city’s five-year capital improvement plan that is eligible for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act allocation the city has received.
The meeting is being held at 6 p.m. in conference room 337 at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
Greenville Finance Director Byron Hayes updated the council earlier this month on the rules governing how the money can be spent.
Federal guidelines say the money can be used to:
- Support public health response
- Address negative economic impacts
- Improve water and sewer infrastructure
- Replace city general fund revenue loss
- Give premium pay to essential city workers
- Invest in stormwater and broadband infrastructure
To date, the city spent $300,000 in ARPA funds in January for a premium pay bonus for city employees.
Initially, the money couldn’t be spent on general infrastructure projects, but a rule change allows for spending in that area under the heading of lost revenue, Hayes said.
The new rules will allow the city to spend up to $10 million on projects such as street reconstruction or rehabilitation. The money also can be used to meet non-federal match requirements such as what is needed for the city’s BUILD grant projects and projects listed in the city’s capital improvement plan.
The city also has three infrastructure projects that could be funded under the rule changes.
During his presentation, Hayes said the money could be divided into two pots — $10 million could be used on projects such as general infrastructure, projects listed on the city’s capital improvement plan and general fund or operating expenses. The city also could spend $14.7 million on projects such as stormwater infrastructure, facade improvements and abandoned/vacant property improvements.
Last fall, staff recommended spending $10 million to renovate Guy Smith Stadium, saying an improved stadium would allow the city to recruit a summer league baseball team. Staff also recommended spending $10 million to build an amphitheater and other amenities on the Town Common and connect the downtown area to parks north of the Tar River with a pedestrian and bicycle trail. It was also recommended that a second baseball field, outdoor basketball court and other recreational amenities be added to Thomas Foreman Park.
The stadium renovation project received pushback from segments of the community.
Staff is recommending the city council finalize its funding plan by the summer so design work and permitting can begin.
All funded projects need to be underway by December 2024 and the work completed by December 2026. Staff has concerns about project costs rising and finding contractors because local governments across North Carolina and the nation will have projects underway at the same time.