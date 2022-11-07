Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

Greenville City Council is set to review how it will update rules governing the location of bars and nightclubs during its workshop today. The session also will include additional information on how trash collection should be handled in the downtown business area.

The workshop begins at 4 p.m. in room 337, Greenville City Hall.


