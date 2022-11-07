...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Greenville City Council is set to review how it will update rules governing the location of bars and nightclubs during its workshop today. The session also will include additional information on how trash collection should be handled in the downtown business area.
The workshop begins at 4 p.m. in room 337, Greenville City Hall.
Since late 2020 council members have discussed modifying the city’s 500-foot rule, an ordinance implemented more than a decade ago following a drive-by double homicide that occurred downtown. Prior to those shooting deaths, police routinely dealt with assaults and fights in the area.
The 500-foot rule prevented new bars and nightclubs from opening within 500-feet of existing bars and clubs. The rule essentially stopped new bars from opening in the area.
Microbreweries and restaurants that serve alcohol are excluded from the rule.
An initial proposal presented to the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission was met by opposition from a downtown property owner and the developer of a new downtown hotel. They said more public input was needed. The commission voted 6-2 to recommend the proposal but urged the council to seek community input, which the council did.
An August public hearing on the rule changes was postponed so staff could modify them based on community input.
The trash collection discussion stems from complaints about the management of solid waste collection sites in the downtown area.
The city does not provide commercial trash collection; it is up to businesses to contract with private solid waste management firms.
However, multiple reports of overflowing trash bins, scattered trash bags and opaque pricing led the council to consider a system where the city contracts with a private provider.
Staff will offer alternative recommendations at Monday’s workshop.
Andrew Schmidt, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, also will provide an update on the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission.
Council meeting
The council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.
Members are scheduled to take action to end the city’s red-light camera program which is used to prevent crashes at five city intersections.
Also on the agenda:
Presentations by representatives from the historic preservation commission, human relations council and youth council.
Resolutions authorizing condemnation to acquire certain property for the BUILD grant project.
Adoption of 2023 state and federal legislative initiatives.
Purchase of public safety radios.
Adoption of a budget ordinance amendment to the city’s current fiscal year budget.