Greenville City Council approved support for two programs that are part of Thermo-Fisher Scientific's expansion Thursday night and tabled discussion about property on Charles Boulevard that Grover Gaming wants to use as a headquarters.
The council agreed unanimously to administer a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Biotechnology Center aimed at training and job placement for high school students seeking employment at Thermo Fisher. The money will be distributed through the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Thermo Fisher in September announced Project Lucky, a $154 million expansion in which $53 million will be spent on property acquisition and $101 million spent on equipment to bolster the pharma giant's capabilities with liquid and solid products.
Uconda Dunn, vice president of the Greenville ENC Alliance, said that Project Lucky will add 200 jobs in plant support with an average salary of $66,526. The council also agreed to waive $100,000 in permit fees associated with Project Lucky.
Council members Will Bell, who took his oath of office Thursday night, and Marion Blackburn took time to comment that the continued partnership between Thermo Fisher and the city is proof of the area's continued growth and commitment to its citizens.
Bell, the former District 3 representative who was elected to the council's at large seat in May, was unable to attend Monday's meeting when the other council members were sworn.
With Bell on board, the council on Thursday also unanimously elected District 2 representative Rose Glover as the mayor pro tem. First elected in 1999, Glover is the senior member on the council. She has served as mayor pro tem for five two-year terms during her tenure.
Grover Gaming
An ordinance request to rezone 48 acres along the eastern right-of-way of Charles Boulevard south of Cantata Drive from residential-single-family to office was continued to the council's Aug. 8 meeting.
The site, just north of Grace Church and west of the Tucker Estates and Tuckahoe subdivisions, is being targeted by Grover Gaming for a new headquarters. The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission in May recommend approval of zoning changes with a 4-1 vote.
Council was scheduled to make a decision Thursday night. The property lies in the Meeting House Branch watershed. Planning and Zoning Commission member Hap Maxwell opposed the zoning change because he is concerned the development would cause the branch to flood adjacent neighborhoods.
Glen Gilbert, a former East Carolina University professor who lived in the area of Largo Road in Tucker Estates during Hurricane Floyd, sent a letter to the council recalling the flooding of the ditch and gully behind his home.
He said the drainage system at the time could not handle the volume of water, though water never reached his home. Gilbert questioned if the area could handle high volumes of water due to construction. He has since retired to Oregon.
Other business
An update to the memorandum of agreement with Sidewalk Greenville LLC was removed from the council's consent agenda for discussion. Councilwoman Marion Blackburn requested three items be moved to discussion - a subordination agreement involving the sale of hotel property to support the Greenville Convention Center, a resolution declaring the former Greenville Utilities Commission operations center property on Mumford Road as surplus and a contract award to Kimely-Horn for the comprehensive recreation and parks master plan.
The Mumford Road property is currently zoned as residential. A portion of the Horizons 2026 Land Use Plan recommends a portion of the property be rezoned as industrial according to Chantae Gooby, chief planner for the city.
Blackburn questioned the property's proximity to River Park North and other areas. She wanted to know if there is a plan in place for that area to be used by the city, but Emmanuel McGirt, Greenville city attorney, said that does not fall under general statutes. Mayor P.J. Connelly said it's his understanding the property is expensive to maintain.
Blackburn's questions on the other two items were general information-gathering in her first meeting back as a councilwoman, having been sworn in alongside her fellow members on Monday.
All three items were approved unanimously by the board.
Approval of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge's 2022-23 contract for services was removed from the agenda at the top of the meeting.
The council also approved the following items:
- An ordinance to annex Bobby W. Joyner property involving approximately 5.84 acres located along the northern right-of-way of East Fire Tower Road and west of Meeting Place.
- An ordinance to annex approximately 3.6 acres comprising Congleton Funeral Home located along the northern right-of-way of East 10th Street south of Port Terminal Road
- An ordinance to annex the Kate Vincent Kittrell Property involving approximately 12 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue south of West Arlington Boulevard
- A request by BFC Allen Road to rezone approximately 1.5 acres located along the southern right-of-way of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad between Allen Road and Spring Forest Road to residential high density multi-family
- A request by Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to rezone approximately .2 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Cromwell Drive south of Lynndale Court to residential single-family.
- A request by K Sade Ventures LLC to rezone approximately 8.7 acres located along the northern right-of-way of West 5th Street west of Mattox Road to medical-residential high density multi-family
- A request by FP Dickinson LLC to amend city code to add code for "bakery; production, storage and shipment facilities' as permitted in general commercial districts
- Demolition and removal of a dwelling located at 1303 W. Third St.
- Changes to the city's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance to meet requirements for manufactured homes to align with new Community Rating System criteria
- A budget amendment to the 2021-22 city budget, engineering capital projects fund, capital projects funds, special revenue grants fund and occupancy tax fund
- A loan term agreement with Arlington Trace development to authorize the execution of loan documents in the amount of $100 million.