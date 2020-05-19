The Greenville City Council voted 4-1 to create a new zoning district to facilitate a development pursued by East Carolina University on Monday after one council member pressed concerns on the issue.
The council, continuing an online meeting it recessed Thursday to accommodate public input, also acted on several other matters including a jobs creation grant and a rezoning requests.
Mayor Pro-tem Rose Glover pressed concerns she initially raised last week about the creation of a new mixed use institutional zoning district through an ordinance requested by the Planning and Development Services Department.
The zone will facilitate efforts by ECU to develop its millennial campus warehouse district with Elliott Sidewalk Communities. Glover asked assistant city manager Michael Cowin to read an email from ECU with additional information about the land.
The email said the property will be conveyed and sold to the development partner at an agreed price subject to City of Greenville and Pitt County property tax once transferred. Elliott Sidewalk Communities will be responsible for the payment of property taxes of the property for 99 years.
"ECU is working with Elliott Sidewalk, LLC, to develop ECU's millennial campus warehouse district using an estate for years transaction," the email said. "In an estate for years transaction the property will be conveyed, sold, to the development partner at an agreed price, the development partner develops the property as specified in their development proposal."
Council member Will Bell abstained from voting in the matter as his family owns property near the ECU millennial campus. Council Member Will Litchfield motioned to approve. Council member Monica Daniels seconded the motion. Glover voted against the motion to approve. Rick Smiley and Brian Meyerhoeffer joined Daniels and Litchfield in the 4-1 vote.
The council also voted to approve a resolution and economic development agreement for a Job Creation Grant for ABC phones of North Carolina Inc., operating under the name Victra.
Mayor P.J. Connelly ask Wall to share information about the number of jobs the company was projecting immediately.
The company would add approximately 200 jobs with an average salary of $40,000. By the end of 2023 an additional 125 positions are expected and by the end of 2025 an additional 75 are expected.
Litchfield motioned to approve. The motion was seconded by Daniels. The council voted 6-0 to approved the grant.
An ordinance requested by Bobby W. Joyner to rezone 7.426 acres on the south side of East Firetower Road east of Kitrell Road from RA20 (Residental-Agricultural) to OR (Office-Residental (High Density Multi-family) was denied by the council.
Council member Rick Smiley made the motion to deny the rezoning request. Council member Litchfield seconded the motion. The council voted 6-0 in approval to deny the request.
The council voted to postpone an ordinance requested by John F. Moye Sr. Heirs to rezone 15.0936 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from RA20 (Residental-Agricultural) to R6A-RU (Residential (medium density) Restricted-Residental Overlay.)
City Manager Ann Wall said she had received a request from Mr. Moye asking that the matter be postponed until the June 11 meeting.
Litchfield asked Wall to read an email to the council from People's Baptist Church Pastor Tim Butler who had concerns about the ordinance.
The email said a delay in the vote would allow time to facilitate discussion about the matter. He said he shares his concerns with the residents of the Red Oaks subdivision regarding traffic.
Smiley moved to grant the request. Council member Brian Meyerhoeffer seconded the request. The Council voted 6-0 in approval to grant the request to postpone.