Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS. * FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 18.0 FEET AFTER. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER. WATER FLOODS SEVERAL HOLES AT IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. WATER INUNDATES THE PUBLIC BOAT LAUNCH AREA OFF OF HWY 222. &&