Greenville city engineers are scheduled discuss adding new work to the Town Creek Culvert project during today’s Greenville City Council workshop.
The City Council is meeting at 4 p.m. today in Room 337 at Greenville City Hall to receive a report on the Eighth Street outfall proposal and hear a briefing on Bradford Creek Golf Course.
An outfall is the inlet of a pipe that moves water through a culvert system. According to council agenda materials, the Eighth Street stormwater outfall drains about 20 acres of the downtown area that is identified as the Arts District.
When working with state transportation officials to plan for the now delayed improvements to Dickinson Avenue, city engineers discovered the outfall was in bad condition. Some repairs were done, but there is still cracking and some conflicts with utilities, according to the agenda.
The outfall is also too small to handle the recent development along Dickinson Avenue, the agenda material indicates.
Engineers are scheduled to present information about the needed replacements and discuss adding it to the Town Creek Culvert Drainage Improvement Project contracts.
Staff said the changes will be funded through the city’s stormwater utility funds.
The golf course presentation will be a review of course conditions and its financial status. The course is currently being managed and operated by Billy Casper Golf.
The council also will review proposed goals and actions that were discussed during its January planning session.
During the council’s 6 p.m. meeting, several budget items and approval of the 2019-2020 Capital Reserve Fund Designations are on the agenda. A public comment period also is scheduled.
The 6 p.m. meeting is in the council chamber at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.