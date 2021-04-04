Consultants are set to discuss how an existing rule that separates bars will affect future development in downtown Greenville during Monday’s Greenville City Council workshop.
The 4 p.m. virtual session also will feature an update of the city’s BUILD Grant transportation construction project. The meeting will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 and the city’s website www.greenvillenc.gov.
The council directed the city’s planning staff to analyze the city’s rule that there has to be a 500-foot separation between bars and nightclubs. The rule was enacted in 2010 following the shooting death of two men outside a nightclub.
Staff was directed to examine how the rule could be modified so more bars and nightclubs could open in the downtown area.
Jim Blount, a partner in University Edge and Dickinson Lofts, a development that combines student housing with market-rate apartments, recently reported that between 34-38 downtown storefronts were vacant.
The city brought in Hunden Strategic Partners of Chicago to conduct a review and preliminary assessment of the rule. The consulting firm also did a review of comparable downtown entertainment districts and related legislation.
The consultants also will discuss implications for future development of the downtown area as an entertainment district and outline what steps or legislation may be needed to attract new development.
BUILD Grant update
Kimley-Horn and Associates will present the current design and cost estimates for the seven transportation projects being funded with a $15 million BUILD grant the city received from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2019.
The projects will improve bicycle, pedestrian and multimodal transportation. The city secured an additional $9 million to complete the proposed work, which includes:
- Phase 3B of the South Tar River Greenway along the Tar River to the VA Health Care Center.
- Construction of a multi-use path along Moye Boulevard to Stantonsburg Road and ending at Memorial Drive.
- Three separate projects to make roadway and streetscape improvements, including a roundabout installation on West Fifth Street.
- A new greenway to connect Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street to the East Carolina University Millennial Campus south of West 10th Street.
- A new greenway connecting East First Street to East Fifth Street that will be built along a portion of the Town Creek Culvert.
City Council meeting
The workshop will be followed by the council’s 6 p.m. regular session which will feature a presentation from the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority, votes to amend the current budget and an update on the city’s third-quarter finances in the current fiscal year.
The 6 p.m. session also includes a vote for the council’s consent agenda, which contains multiple items that are approved with one vote and usually without council discussion.
Two of the items involve public art recommendations: erecting a memorial sculpture to the late BMX biking champion Dave Mirra and an art project at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle.
The city council voted in August to give itself authority to approve all public art projects located on city-owned property or the public right-of-way. Previously the city’s Civic Arts Commission approved public art projects.
Councilman Will Bell, who proposed the change, said council members should have a say in art being placed on public property.
The decision came just as a group of African American artists were seeking support for a street mural influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement.
The first public art project, a wall mural, was placed on the council’s September consent agenda and approved without comment.
In October, the council approved, with a split vote, a policy that would require recommended public art projects be reviewed during city council workshop sessions and voted on the next month. An exception was made for the street mural proposal and two other art project proposals. Presentations were made at a later meeting in October and the vote was taken in November.
At that time, the council approved the two other projects with minimal comment. However, the Black Lives Do Matter proposal was rejected and the council approved a street mural stating “Unite Against Racism.”
Since then, proposals for the DownEast Sculpture exhibit, the Mirra sculpture and the intersection art project have been placed on the consent agenda for approval.