Councilman Rick Smiley said he is stepping down when the Greenville City Council’s current term ends in December and is making the decision with the city’s future in mind.

Smiley, who was first elected to the council in 2013, said he’s making the announcement in April because he wants to give potential candidates for the District 4 seat an opening and invitation.


