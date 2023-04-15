Councilman Rick Smiley said he is stepping down when the Greenville City Council’s current term ends in December and is making the decision with the city’s future in mind.
Smiley, who was first elected to the council in 2013, said he’s making the announcement in April because he wants to give potential candidates for the District 4 seat an opening and invitation.
Filing for the 2023 municipal election begins at noon on July 7 and ends at noon on July 21. The election is set for Nov. 7. Smiley submitted a letter to The Daily Reflector announcing the decision on Monday and talked about it further with staff at the Reflector’s office.
A research administrator at East Carolina University, Smiley also said he has less patience now and believes he is nearing a point where he won’t do the job as well as he has. “I see the beginnings of what I think people would call burnout,” he said.
“You always sort of think after an election, ‘I hope I never have to do that again,’ but it usually goes away,” he said. “In this case, that sense that I am eager to continue doing this has never returned. It’s a struggle, I don’t think I’m doing it as well as I used to, I’m certainly not enjoying it as much as I used to.”
Knowing that a long-time incumbent won’t be in the contest hopefully will encourage strong candidates to throw their hats in the ring, Smiley said. He has spoken with people he thinks might make good successors but says anyone who cares about where they live, is willing to listen to people, collect information and make a decision that strikes them as being most beneficial for the city has the qualities they need to be a good councilperson.
“I don’t think they (the qualities) are rare, just understanding that the goal is to do what is best for the citizens,” Smiley said.
Smiley’s has done that for the people in his district and the city, Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
“Rick was always one of the representatives who always tried to come to a consensus and wanted everyone to try to come to an agreement on what would be best for the community,” said Connelly, who’s completing his fourth term with Smiley. “Sometimes he would like it, sometimes he wouldn’t like the decision but ultimately what he tried to do was keep everybody together ... and come up with a solution that would work for everyone.”
Work on the council Smiley is proud of includes hiring City Manager Ann E. Wall, City Attorney Emanuel McGirt and City Clerk Valerie Shiuwegar and working with them to develop a strong city staff and hone city services.
“Everyone of them, I think, is outstanding. They are professional, they love Greenville, they are excited about the opportunities in front of them in Greenville,” he said.
Elected leaders can sometimes find themselves wanting to blame staff if the public reacts badly to decisions made by the council. However, staff has to believe they will be supported if they do as the council directs, he said. Wall sticks up for staff and helps the council avoid its worst instincts, Smiley said.
The council during his time also developed a consistent practice of prioritizing town employees and their benefits and salaries, he said. Initially, pay raises were the last thing council talked about during the budget-writing process.
That’s changed because council members realize the city’s biggest expenditure is personnel, he said. Quality staffing ensures quality work, so ensuring staff is properly compensated is now one of the first things discussed when writing the city’s budget.
Another important change was the adoption of a facility maintenance plan.
There wasn’t a plan for routinely funding repairs, building improvements and equipment purchases, so city departments would require spending spikes to meet suddenly urgent needs. Smiley, along with former council members Calvin Mercer and Rick Croskery, successfully advocated for a plan that delivered regular funding for maintenance and equipment purchases.
Those expenditures were removed from the budgets of the city’s individual departments, which meant department heads, such as the police chief, no longer had to weigh hiring a police officer against the repair of patrol vehicles.
It was funded through a 1-cent tax increase advocated for by Smiley, Mercer and Croskery.
There were votes that Smiley wishes had gone differently, especially those involving zoning and annexations. He said the council has strayed from the intent of the city’s Horizons 2026 comprehensive plan for land use, policies and community development.
He also wishes more could have been done to streamline the city’s boards and commissions. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city had more than 20 boards and commissions that advised the council on issues ranging from housing, planning and zoning to the environment and stormwater regulations.
Smiley said many of the mandates originally given to the boards are now handled by staff, so the council started to reduce the number of boards. The pandemic stalled the work and discussions haven’t resumed. Smiley said there appears to be less consensus on how the work should go forward.
He also said he hopes the future council will take up issues such as traffic safety.
“We should double-down on our traffic safety task force and accelerate action on its recommendations,” Smiley said. “It’s a great example of where much has been accomplished but there is much crucial work left to do.”
As for his future, Smiley plans to continue volunteering with the Greenville Noon Rotary and with Sheppard Memorial Library. He enjoyed serving as the council’s representative to the library’s board of trustees. He said Read ENC, an effort to focus families, educators and community partners on kindergarten readiness, is crucial.
“It’s stunning how many of our ills can be traced back to our failure to give our youngest citizens what they need,” Smiley said.
He also wants to explore the feasibility of increasing the length of City Council terms from two years to four years and staggering the council elections.
Smiley said a four-year, staggered terms remove the likelihood of having a completely new council elected. A longer term also is better for council members because it gives them more time to learn the process and focus on the job instead of the next election.
“With a two-year term you are running for office almost before you figure out what you are supposed to do,” he said.
Four-year terms also give more time for consensus building, Smiley said.
Campaigns are about differences but governing requires agreement, he said. Four-year, staggered terms give elected leaders more time to discuss the issues they agree about, which leads to more effective governing, he said.
Smiley said he’s tried to follow a simple guiding principle during his time on the council: “I want Greenville to be a town, a city, where my children want to raise their children.”
He believes the council during his tenure has taken actions that have moved the city in that direction.
“I think we are a more robust and thriving city. I believe we had great strides ... even though we still have a ways to go, and I think the city is well situated for success.”
All that arises from qualities within the city’s citizenry. “We’ve managed to keep our eyes on the prize in what we want for our community.”