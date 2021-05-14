An attorney representing the developers of a student housing complex said the Greenville City Council needs to eliminate a requirement dictating the amount of nonresidential square footage in the building so it can be open when students return in August.
Under questioning by Councilman Rick Smiley, attorney Michael Birch said the developers of the Jolly Roger dormitory-style development knew their views on whether nonresidential square footage had to be open to the public differed from city staff.
However, they made the decision to not seek clarification from the city’s board of adjustment because it might have delayed the timetable for completing the project, he said.
Birch spoke at Thursday’s Greenville City Council meeting on a request to eliminate language from the city’s code governing development in the city’s urban core overlay, an area between 10th and 14th streets that is bordered by Clark Street on the east to just west of Charles Boulevard.
One of the requirements for permitting dormitory-style development — a large number of housing units contained in one building — is that 10,000 square feet of the facility be dedicated to retail sales or other non-residential uses.
When Birch first presented his request to the city’s planning and zoning commission, he said the change would reduce an oversupply of retail space.
Birch pivoted on the reasoning for eliminating the requirement while speaking to the council.
“We are requesting this change first and foremost for the safety and security of the students,” he said.
A residents-only fitness gym and cafe were included in the 10,000-square-foot space, he said. If they had to be open to the public, it could jeopardize students because the areas are connected to the residential space. He then argued the need to eliminate empty retail space.
Smiley initially asked Chief Planner Chantae Gooby why there hadn’t been an effort to reach a compromise with the developer. Gooby said the planning and zoning commission suggested a compromise but Birch rejected it.
The commission voted 6-2 to deny removing the language from the code.
“Because of the planned opening in August for students, we wanted to move on to this stage with the council,” he said. Birch went on to say he is not sure if a compromise is possible.
Safety is a heightened concern in dormitory-style developments, Birch said.
Smiley had more questions.
“There’s a lot of places around town that have mixed-use. Are you saying those places are dangerous? Are you saying your place is different?” Smiley asked.
Birch said the only other dorm-style development in the urban core is the Proximity on 10th, and its commercial space isn’t connected to the residential area.
Smiley pondered if the Jolly Roger’s developers shouldn’t be questioning their architect instead of seeking a remedy from the city.
Birch said the code doesn’t say nonresidential space has to be open to the public. It defines nonresidential space as space other than residential dwelling units.
The developers thought they could dedicate a portion of the 10,000-square-feet to resident-only amenities.
"Then we hit a point in the project where that interpretation issue would require going through the board of adjustment to resolve the intention of the language," he said.
Smiley asked Gooby if the developers were misled about the requirements for the 10,000-square-foot space.
Birch said staff didn’t mislead the developers, it was a difference in interpretation.
Gooby said discussion about the differing interpretations for the 10,000 square feet first rose when the developers sought approval of the project’s site plan in late 2018 or early 2019.
“We did impress upon them that any space, in order to qualify, had to be open to the public,” she said. After that, there were no more discussions.
No one else spoke in favor of eliminating the 10,000-square-foot rule.
An opposition letter was submitted to the council but it wasn’t read aloud.
“If they were granted exceptions to the land-use plan initially, then they certainly shouldn’t have been given further exceptions to an agreed-on plan,” Tom Raedeke wrote. “Rather, they should be held to the agreement made when the student housing development was approved.”
The city council should want to create a vibrant community that appeals to people and businesses, he said.
“Across the country, mixed land-use models are thriving and help create a vibrant community atmosphere,” Raedeke said. “Greenville should continue to move in that direction in the East Carolina University/downtown areas.”
Because Thursday’s meeting was a virtual session, the public gets additional time to submit comments on public hearing topics.
The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on the Jolly Roger item and several other public hearing topics.