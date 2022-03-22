Pitt County commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension for the Pitt County Detention Center’s medical service provider that will cost an additional $1 million over the current term.
Staff told commissioners at their Monday meeting that an extensive review showed the three-year extension with Wellpath is the best step to move forward for the county.
Wellpath submitted the high bid to provide a variety of health services at the jail. At $3.13 million for the first year, it’s $1 million more than an initial contract approved in 2021. The commissioners approved that contract on the condition a panel be established to review Wellpath’s performance.
The contract stipulated that the price is subject to increase in subsequent years based on consumer prices. Other bids came from Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) $2.92 million and MediKO $3.08 million.
Detention Center Chief Lim Capeman said that Wellpath has been a great asset for the institution during its first year. He said that programs in place include social workers, electronic records, substance abuse programs and educational programs for inmates to receive their GED.
Commissioner Tom Coulson questioned the 50 percent increase, but Capeman said that the times call for it. He said nurses set the tone for their wages amid a shortage put on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st-century challenges created by synthetic drugs and lack of mental health care.
Coulson asked for a cost-breakdown and mentioned past complaints involving Wellpath. He asked whether Count Manager Janis Gallagher thought it was the right decision.
She said the seven-person team including Capeman, Public Health Director John Silvernail and members of the county management team reviewed the bids from three companies.
“From my perspective, we start today with the phase of this contract,” Gallagher said. “None of us, us meaning as a team, like the additional million dollars that is associated with this increased cost. As your manager, I don’t have an alternative to the cost and I don’t have any objection to the selection of the provider.”
After Gallagher’s explanation Coulson withdrew his concerns and along with the other commissioners voted in favor of the contract.
Commissioners first awarded Wellpath the jail’s health services contract in 2021.
Optional masking
Masks will be a matter of personal preference for Pitt County employees at county facilities effective April 1 after a unanimous vote by county commissioners on Monday night.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally made a motion to approve a recommendation from staff to make masks optional for county employees barring any decree by state or federal authorities. Dr. Silvernail was in attendance to answer questions for the board, but that would prove unnecessary.
A mask policy was approved by the board on Oct. 5, 2020, to replace a temporary policy from August of that year. The policy was based on Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Gallagher said that Silvernail had agreed with the staff’s decision to do away with mandatory masking. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services previously said schools and local governments should consider moving to voluntary masking effective March 7 provided infections continued to drop.
Pitt County Schools made masks optional in the classroom on Feb. 15 and suspended mandatory masking on school transportation on Feb. 28. East Carolina University set March 7 as the day to end their indoor masking policy.
The announcement comes roughly two years after COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020.
On March 18, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 11 new cases with a 7-day average of 7 cases.
Cases across the county in January reached as high as 2,638.
The following items were approved in the board’s consent agenda:
- A budget amendment for a PATS transportation partnership with Access East of Vidant with no county funds
- A budget amendment of $15,000 for the Pitt County Soil and Water NC Farm Family Celebration
- A budget amendment of $55,785 for a public health minority diabetes prevention program with no county funds
- A travel and training exception request for NACo Healthy Counties Forum
- A $4,562 budget amendment from the sheriff’s office for state excise tax collected
- A budget amendment of $64,000 from an economic development revitalization grant
- An “Assistance for Expenses Incurred While Enforcing the Law” Funds from NCDPS at no county cost
- A tax administration adjustment refund
- Boyd-Hardee family cemetery relocation by Mann Farm partners LLC
- A resolution authorizing the county manager or deputy county manager-chief financial officer to execute an installment purchase contract with Southern Bank for telephone system upgrades for $500,000