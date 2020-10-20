A proposal to limit gunfire near homes in unincorporated areas could be taking shape after a preliminary discussion at the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Commissioner Tom Coulson suggested the board should consider holding gathering information from staff and holding a public hearing on the matter after hearing from constituents concerned about safety.
He said the board should consider the proximity of gunfire to a street or highway, dwellings, public buildings including schools and livestock. He said the board also should consider bullets fired onto neighboring properties and whether permission should be required.
He suggested the board should hold a public hearing to allow residents to weigh in.
"Anyway, those are my thoughts on it and I'm hoping what we can do is say, 'Yeah, it's worth staff looking into it and seeing what other counties are doing and maybe we can consider it,'" Coulson said.
The county has a rule that prevents hunters from discharging their weapons within 300 feet of a residence, but it has no rules governing shooting handguns, rifles or other firearms for other purposes, Coulson reported earlier.
Several North Carolina counties, including Carteret and Lenoir, do have such regulations, he said.
Monday's meeting was conducted over the Zoom online platform.
Commissioners Mary Perkins-Williams said she agreed with Coulson. She asked that the sheriff provide statistics about related calls for service.
"In today's time, I think it would be quite fitting for us to do that, and I certainly hope we can delay our action until the next time," Perkins-Williams said.
During the public comment period, community member Shelia Davis said she had heard gunfire within 40 feet of her house. She attended the meeting via Zoom and showed the commissioners how close to her house the gun was being shot.
"My concern is for personal safety, well mine but not only mine. A bullet could ricochet," Davis said. "So if you take that 87,000 people in the (county) population, if even 1 percent of them got hit by a stray bullet, I don't think it's worth the risk. I'm not trying to go against the Second Amendment I just think it should be looked at as a safety measure."
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
- A motion to conduct a second public hearing and authorize Chairman Melvin McLawhorn to sign all documents pertaining to a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus program (CDBG-CV) which could provide up to $900,000 in funding. The program will assist tenants who are in the process of being evicted and those who are behind on their utilities.
- Certification of the Pitt County Schools 2020-21 DPI Facility Needs Survey to be signed by McLawhorn.
- A CARES Act funding plan revision and budget amendment which allows for greater capacity and flexibility in addressing virus mitigation and financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
- A contract with Tripp Brothers Inc. for the solid waste landfill cap repair project in the amount of $1,118,250 including contingency funds.
- Appointment of William Christopher Arnold, Johnnie Barnhill, Brittany Interdonato, Rachel Ianni and Adam Woolard as Animal Cruelty investigators in Pitt County.
- The September 2020 Tax Collection Report.
- The September 2020 Monthly Financial Report.
The board voted 8-1 to appoint Michael McCarty, Harry Ploehn, Thomas Gould and commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick and Floyd Huggins to the Industrial Development Commission until June 30.