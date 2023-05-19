The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a conditional rezoning request that will allow Piedmont Natural Gas to build a pressurization facility in Chicod Township.
By approving the request, the commissioners agreed to rezone 6 acres of rural area off of N.C. 102 east of N.C. 43 from rural agricultural to light industrial (conditional district). The project will strengthen Piedmont’s delivery system, senior planner Eric Gooby said during Monday’s meeting.
The property will house three buildings and an electrical substation.
The rezoned area is part of a 114-acre parcel owned by Piedmont Natural Gas, said Megan Canavan, a representative with Environmental Resource Management, which is partnering with Piedmont on the project. The buildings are being set some distance from the roadway so existing trees will screen the facility, she said.
No one spoke against the request at Monday’s meeting..
The board’s vote will require Piedmont Natural Gas and Environmental Resource Management to meet nearly a dozen conditions on the project. They include:
Conduct a noise study to show the projected noise will not interfere with surrounding residences and meet the county’s noise ordinance; conduct a post construction survey to confirm the site complies with the county’s noise ordinance.
Use existing vegetation to shield the site from nearby properties and roadways. If existing vegetation cannot be used, create a 10-foot wide landscaped buffer yard following county requirements.
Pave parking spaces, access drives and loading areas.
Comply with emergency management requirements for fire protection.
Comply with rules for soil erosion control, construction, wastewater disposal and driveway placement.
Budget concerns
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he’s unhappy that commissioners will be vote on a single document instead of separate sections of the pending fiscal year 2023-24 budget in June, such as appropriations for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Pitt County Schools.
“I may not like what the sheriff wants, I may not like what the school district is saying,” Coulson said.
He went on to say libraries in Pitt County Schools have pornographic books, and librarians “are actually pushing some of these books on kids to read.”
Coulson said if someone read one of the books during a commissioners’ meeting, the board would ask them to stop because of the language.
Coulson didn’t name any of the books or state in which library they can be found.
“Why would I want to vote for a school system that promotes that or allows that or rejects it whole handedly,” Coulson said. “We put a lot of money in schools. Why am I being asked to vote for something when there might be various things in it that I don’t want.”
Coulson was absent from the board’s May 1 meeting and its May 2-4 budget workshops for health reasons. He said even if he was at the budget workshops his concerns may have fallen on deaf ears.
“Your budget as proposed and adopted has to be a balanced budget, and so we present one budget that includes all aspects of those agencies you are required to fund including education and public safety and human services,” Gallagher said.
The workshops give commissioners an opportunity to request adjustments and for staff to find a way to meet the requests and provide a balanced budget, she said.
“If you approve your budget in pieces you risk not balancing your budget,” Gallagher said. “There’s only a limited amount of funds that can be divided among those departments.”
Coulson said he doesn’t think the school board is listening to parents and the commissioners could change that by telling the board they need to listen to the parents if they want local school funding to be maintained at its current rate.
Coulson said he isn’t asking the commissioners to adopt an unbalanced budget. If a recommendation fails, staff can rework it and bring it back for approval.
In a later interview, Coulson said he didn’t ask Gallagher to address his concerns with Superintendent Ethan Lenker during the budget workshop because he didn’t think it would have the same impact as hearing directly from him.
Coulson said in the same interview he isn’t asking Gallagher to rewrite the school system’s budget because it’s too late to do so.