The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a conditional rezoning request that will allow Piedmont Natural Gas to build a pressurization facility in Chicod Township.

By approving the request, the commissioners agreed to rezone 6 acres of rural area off of N.C. 102 east of N.C. 43 from rural agricultural to light industrial (conditional district). The project will strengthen Piedmont’s delivery system, senior planner Eric Gooby said during Monday’s meeting.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.