Pitt County’s legal department has a new leader now than Jordan Smith has been appointed County Attorney.
The Pitt County Board of Commission appointed Smith to replace Janis Gallagher in the position during Monday’s meeting. Gallagher is now county manager.
Smith has been an employee of Pitt County Government since 2014 with prior service in assistant and deputy attorney roles. He will provide legal advice and representation to the board, county manager and other officials and departments.
“I am pleased that the board made the decision to appoint Jordan to the county attorney position, and look forward to working with him in his new role,” Gallagher said in a news release from the county.
Board Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick said he was glad the county’s legal department allows it to promote from within. Smith said in the release he is excited to get started.
“I am honored and grateful to be named county attorney,” Smith said. “I want to thank the board for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working with the board, County Manager Janis Gallagher and her senior leadership team, and all county departments as they work to serve the citizens of Pitt County.”
Smith has experience working with attorneys in Wayne County, the City of Raleigh Attorney’s Office and the North Carolina League of Municipalities. He received his law degree from Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.