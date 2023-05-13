Piedmont Natural Gas, working with Environmental Resource Management, wants the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to approve a conditional rezoning request so it can build a pressurization facility in Chicod Township.
Piedmont’s request is one of two conditional rezoning requests the commissioners are scheduled to hear at their 6 p.m. meeting on Monday. The other involves a Winterville business woman who wants to create a “park and ride” service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The energy reliability center sought by Piedmont Natural Gas will house natural gas pressurization equipment on 6 acres in a rural area off of N.C. 102 east of N.C. 43.
The building, which would be located west of Leary Mills Road, requires the property to be rezoned from rural agricultural to light industrial (conditional district).
In a letter to James Rhodes, assistant county manager/planning and development services director, a Piedmont Natural Gas executive said the company “strategically locates pressurization equipment” to help maintain the pressure and flow of natural gas, to ensure reliable distribution.
The Pitt County Planning Board unanimously voted to recommend the rezoning. Planning staff recommended nearly a dozen conditions on the project, including:
Undertaking a noise study to show the projected noise will not interfere with surrounding residences and meets the county’s noise ordinance and undertaking a post construction survey to confirm the site complies with the county’s noise ordinance.
Use existing vegetation to shield the site from nearby properties and roadways. If existing vegetation cannot be used, create a 10-foot wide landscaped buffer yard following county requirements.
Pave parking spaces, access drives and loading areas.
Comply with emergency management requirements for fire protection.
Comply with rules for soil erosion control, construction, wastewater disposal and driveway placement.
Park and Ride
Winterville businesswoman Susan Martin wants a conditional district rezoning to operate a “park and ride” airport shuttle service south of Bethel.
Martin is requesting that 3.37 acres of property located on the southwestern side of the intersection of Alexander Brown Road and N.C. 11 North be rezoned from rural agricultural to general commercial.
Martin’s plan is to start with one shuttle bus, making two round-trips daily to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Pitt County planning staff is recommending approval of the request, however the planning board split 5-5 when it reviewed the request, so it was unable to provide a formal recommendation.
Staff’s approval comes with multiple conditions involving landscaping plans, buffering requirements and obtaining proper approval and permitting to avoid soil erosion, compliance with wastewater disposal and driveway location.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
Appointments to the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority, Sheppard Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees, the county planning board and Pitt Area Transit Advisory Board.
Recognition of the Employee of the Month and a Proclamation for 2023 EMS Week.