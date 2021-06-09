Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.