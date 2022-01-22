The Pitt County Board of Commissioners will begin planning its 2022-23 fiscal year budget during a remote workshop on Monday.
The capital improvements plan and budget planning workshop is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The commissioners will be participating remotely and the public can view it on YouTube, according to a county spokesman.
The commissioners traditionally review and reaffirm their mission, vision, values and goals statement during the meeting.
Capital needs are any projects or items valued at $100,000 or greater.
This year’s agenda will not only include recommendations of capital improvement projects for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but County Manager Janis Gallagher and Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett also will review budget planning and the county’s fund balance.
Representatives from Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College are scheduled to give presentations on construction projects and equipment upgrades they will be seeking when budget preparations in the spring.