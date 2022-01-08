The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is expected to take action on whether to sell or renovate a Pitt County School building during the county manager’s first meeting in her new role.
The board on Dec. 23 voted to delay a decision on a request by Pitt County Schools to sell the old Stokes gym and cafeteria building on 1717 W. Fifth St. in Greenville for $10,000. The decision to delay the sale came by way of a 6-3 vote.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally in December offered the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act money to renovate the facility as a community center or recreation site. The building contains asbestos, school officials said, and county manager Scott Elliott told the board its removal would be cost-prohibitive.
Staff is expected to present the board with figures on how much renovations would cost.
Janis Gallagher, hired last month to replace the retiring Elliott, will introduce the county’s senior leadership team during the meeting. She also will note on the passing of former commissioner Eugene James, who died on Dec. 26 at age 97. James served on the board for 30 years in addition to being a board member for Pitt County Memorial Hospital during its transition to Vidant Health.
Gallagher officially took over as manager on Jan. 1. She spent the 10 years as county attorney. She is the first woman to be named to the position in Pitt County.
Crypto amandment
The board will hear from the public on a proposal to amend the Pitt County Zoning Ordinance to add Data Processing Facility Large Scale to its permitted uses.
Staff is proposing several amendments to the development standards for the use which will increase the minimum separation distance from such facilities and explicitly address noise concerns associated with the use. Staff is also proposing an amendment to the use definition to clarify the types of data that may be processed at such facilities.
The decision could impact Compute North’s plan to locate a cryptomining facility in the county. Greenville City Council is discussing the matter at their Monday meeting as well.
The amendment was approved unanimously by the planning board on Dec. 15.
An agenda packet states that the proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance are consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and in the public interest.
The following items for consent are also on the board’s agenda:
- A $31,737 budget amendment in state excise tax by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- A lease program for buyout properties.
- Resolutions honoring sheriff’s office retirements of Clemmie German and Kenneth Ross.
- An ordinance amendment regarding the Pitt County Human Relations Com
- mission.
- A training exception request for strategic public leadership.