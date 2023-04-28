Parts of Pitt County that are showing the most signs of growth are areas where public schools are already the most crowded, according to a county report.
Assistant County Manager for Planning and Environment James Rhodes told Board of Education members last week that despite a lower-than-expected growth rate reported by the 2020 Census, Pitt County is seeing population increases in several areas.
“Not surprisingly, areas around Greenville, Winterville and Ayden are growing,” Rhodes said at an April 17 school board work session. “There’s not much if any new development going on north of the (Tar) river.”
He said the county is experiencing steady growth in the D.H. Conley attendance area, particularly in attendance districts for Chicod and Hope Middle schools. He expects the extension of sewer service to that area will spur more residential development.
Already, the Conley attendance area is the school district’s most crowded, with five of its six schools — Chicod, Conley, G.R. Whitfield, Hope and Wintergreen Intermediate — exceeding capacity.
“What I noticed looking at the data is certainly the trends that you’re seeing are only going to make things worse in those areas that are already at or above capacity,” Rhodes said. “That’s the long-term trend that we see, not a good-news story.”
Of about three dozen public schools in the county, nine have student populations that exceed capacity. In addition to five in the Conley attendance area, Eastern in the J.H. Rose attendance area and Creekside, Lakeforest and Ridgewood in the South Central attendance area are all above capacity, according to a report presented by PCS Executive Director of Facilities and Operations Aaron Errickson.
He said multiple factors are considered for determining a school’s capacity. In addition to classroom space, capacity of a school’s cafeteria and media center are considerations.
Six schools — Chicod, Conley, Hope, Eastern, Creekside and Ridgewood — are above 110% capacity. When space in modular units is taken into consideration, no schools in the district are above 110% capacity, though Eastern and Conley remain above 100%. By contrast, four of seven schools in the North Pitt attendance area are around 60% of their capacity.
“One thing you will see in this data is that there are (attendance) districts that have way more available seats than other districts,” Errickson said. “North Pitt has room for additional students.”
Despite enrollment differences, the board has not discussed redistricting. Pitt County Schools’ last student reassignment plan was implemented in the 2011-12 school year.
For the last decade, the school district has relied on open enrollment to help bring balance to school populations. Since 2013, the number of PCS open enrollment schools has grown from five to 24.
G.R. Whitfield is the only school in the Conley attendance area that is included in the district’s open enrollment list. The second most crowded attendance area in the district, South Central, has three open enrollment schools, A.G. Cox, South Central and W.H. Robinson. On average, the six schools is the South Central attendance area are at 98% of capacity (90% with modular units).
A.G. Cox, the only middle school in that attendance area, is in the final stages of a $12.2 million renovation and expansion to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
Rhodes said as many as 500 lots being developed in that school’s attendance area could begin bringing in more students within the next five years. He also said the county also is seeing more development near Ayden.
“There’s a tremendous amount of new growth on that east side near the golf course area,” Rhodes said. “That’s certainly having an impact on your schools, and we see even more coming your way.”
In addition, multifamily developments in the Allen Road area are likely to boost student populations in the Farmville Central attendance area, he said. Both H.B. Sugg and Farmville Middle are above 90% capacity.
Errickson said estimates indicate that Pitt County Schools can expect to gain 25 students from every 100 homes built. Of those, about 17 are elementary students.
Rhodes said schools need to consider not only school-age children but populations of toddlers and preschoolers in order to have space to accommodate incoming students.
“One national trend that we’re seeing is a larger percentage of people are renting now,” he said. “The younger generation would prefer not to be tied down. They’re more mobile. The trends toward home ownership are going down.
“These multifamily developments that are more appealing to the younger demographic. That’s going to be where the students are coming from,” Rhodes said. “All this has to be factored into your planning efforts.”
How to encourage residential growth in dwindling areas of the county, he said, is a more difficult question.
“There’s a lot of discussion about that,” Rhodes said, noting that there is no shortage of employment opportunities north of the Tar River. “One of the things Pitt County Board of Commissioners is looking at is a new community center to provide amenities.
“There is no one solution to how to change where people want to live,” he said. “It’s a personal decision.”