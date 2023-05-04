South Central High School

Six schools is the South Central attendance area are at 98% of capacity. A.G. Cox, the only middle school in that attendance area, is in the final stages of a $12.2 million renovation and expansion.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

Parts of Pitt County that are showing the most signs of growth are areas where public schools are already the most crowded, according to a county report.

Assistant County Manager for Planning and Environment James Rhodes told Board of Education members that despite a lower-than-expected growth rate reported by the 2020 Census, Pitt County is seeing population increases in several areas.


