The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear a report from the public health director on the ongoing coronavirus response this afternoon.
The presentation from Dr. John Silvernail is scheduled as part of the commissioners regular monthly meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium on the second floor of the Pitt County Office Complex, 1717 W. Fifth St. The meeting will be televised on the county government channel on Suddenlink Cable 13.
The board also is scheduled to hear a financial reports on the general fund and solid waste fund as of Feb. 29 from Brian Barnett, deputy county manager. Sam Croom, tax administrator, is set to give the Feb. 2020 tax collection report.
Florida Hardy, Pitt County Human Resources director, will present recommendations for modifications to the leave policies for county employees in light of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Declared State of Emergency relative to COVID -19.
The board will have the opportunity to discuss the recommendations and possibly take action to adopt or amend the policies, according to agenda materials.
Also on the agenda are appointments/reappointments to the Fire District Commission and reappointments to the Local Firemen’s Relief Fund Board.