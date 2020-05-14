Republican members of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners said they want to introduce a second resolution seeking changes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions as pushback against the governor continues.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Mike Fitzpatrick and Lauren White wanted the board to hold a special called meeting on Monday to consider a resolution seeking regional control over the reopening. A resolution seeking county control on May 4 failed.
A news release issued by the commissioners said board chairman Melvin McLawhorn denied their request to hold a meeting. The release said the three were disappointed in the vote for the initial resolution.
“It is past time for Pitt County businesses to be able to safely open back up,” White said in the release. “The data from the director of public health supported that it is time for a safe reopen strategy. Unfortunately, all of the Democrats serving on the board voted in lock step opposing the resolution so our resolution failed by a vote of 6-3.”
Pitt County continues to see new cases of the virus almost daily, although the percentage of positive tests continues to drop compared to the number of negative results as more people are tested, according to the county Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 178 people had tested positive since the first cases were confirmed on March 12. The most recent tests for which results were available were conducted on Monday, when five people tested positive. Seven people who were tested on Friday had positive results, and nine people tested on May 5 were positive, which is the highest one-day total yet.
The number of people testing positive currently make up about 7 percent of the total number of people tested, according to health department figures. That is down from a high of about 22 percent on April 8.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 182 positive cases for Pitt County on Wednesday. State and local numbers rarely match because the state and county receive testing results at different times from different sources, Deputy Health Director Amy Hattem said Wednesday.
The state reported a total of 15,816 positive cases on Wednesday, up about 460 from Tuesday. Deaths had risen from 577 to 597. Only two deaths have occurred in Pitt County.
Restrictions statewide were imposed in part to prevent virus cases from overwhelming health care facilities. The pandemic has challenged caregivers and first responders who must take extra precautions to protect themselves and patients.
About 50 staff members from the Greenville VA Health Center on Wednesday offered cheers and snacks to members of Greenville Fire-Rescue, the Pitt County Sheriffs Office and VA Police to show their appreciation.
Dee Dinsdale, chief nurse at the facility, said the VA wouldn’t be able to take care of the veterans without support of community partners including local law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel.
“So we wanted them to know ... that we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us,” Dinsdale said. “It takes a village.”
The morale-booster also included a donut run and visits by miniature therapy horses. The horses, which are used to treat dementia patients at the facility, have not been able to visit because of the virus.
“It’s not just about us trying to find a moment of happiness for the staff, but also for the veterans and also to acknowledge everyone that plays apart in the community to do this together,” said Associate Chief of Staff Dr. Amba Jonnalagadda. “None of this happens in one individual, this is happening with all of us together.”
The three Pitt commissioners are far apart from Cooper. They want him to give counties that make up the Vidant Health system footprint the authority to determine how owners of small businesses in the region can resume serving their customers, according to their news release.
The new resolution would also invite municipalities in Pitt County and counties in the eastern region to sign on. The previous resolution supported asked Cooper to just give Pitt County the authority to permit its small businesses and houses of worship to re-open.
“We were encouraged informally by some on the other side to come back in about a week with a resolution which would include inviting the county municipalities to participate and then they would be more willing to support it,” Coulson said in the release. “Well, we have done that and still the chairman has denied us a meeting.”
The Greenville City Council on Monday voted 5-1 to pass a resolution that urges the governor to adopt an order that allows for a regional approach to reopening the state, although it does not mention the Vidant Health footprint.
It asked Cooper to lessen restrictions on the operation of businesses in eastern North Carolina and to give the city the authority “to begin a cautious plan to reopen businesses in conjunction with recommendations from the Pitt County health director, and in compliance with federal recommendations.”
State Senate leader Phil Berger added his voice to the discussion on Wednesday, asking Cooper let county governments reopen barbershops and hair salons, the Associated Press Reported.
Neighboring states have allowed personal service businesses to reopen in some capacity, Berger said. They are mostly run by small business owners who have struggled to receive unemployment benefits and need work so they and their employees can earn a living.
Hair salons and barbershops remain closed in the first part of Cooper’s three-phase plan that began May 8, along with gyms, movie theaters and tattoo parlors.
“The majority of states in our region and the country have reviewed the science, facts and data and reached a different conclusion than Gov. Cooper’s,” Berger said. He suggested counties would mandate salons and barbershops accept reservations only and require employees and customers to wear masks.
In a news conference later Wednesday, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen acknowledged the frustration with the closings but said haircuts and salon services are close person-to-person indoor activities that are at higher risk for spreading the virus.
The second phase, when such personal services would resume, could begin as soon as May 22. Cooper hasn’t been too keen on setting rules by region, saying the virus doesn’t stop at county boundaries. Cohen said she and Cooper would on Thursday publicly discuss the latest data that’s being analyzed to make decisions.
The state on Wednesday also reported that hundreds of North Carolina prisoners with COVID-19 are now deemed to have recovered based on government health guidelines.
The state Department of Public Safety calculated that more than 500 of the over 640 offenders testing positive for the new coronavirus meet criteria to be released from medical isolation.
Most of the prisoners presumed recovered are housed at the Neuse Correctional Institution, which underwent prisonwide testing four weeks ago. There have been 467 positive tests among inmates at Neuse. Five prisoners statewide have died from COVID-19-related illness.