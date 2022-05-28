Pitt County can be a trashy place.
Whether four-lane highways or barely paved country roads, when people drive through the county they’ll see discarded cups, paper bags, random piles of broken timber and the occasional sofa cushion scattered along ditch banks, road shoulders and front yards.
“I live on a heavily traveled road; I expect to pick up trash,” Dickinson Avenue resident Robert Sutton told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in early May.
A lot of vehicles pass his home on the way to the Pitt County Transfer Station on Allen Road. The transfer station is where the county’s municipalities, private garbage collectors and everyday people take trash, construction debris and appliances for disposal.
Sutton said he’s removed large tree stumps, soiled linens and a bathtub from his property. It appears all fell from trucks and/or trailers going to the transfer station that were improperly secured or not secured.
Pitt County Social Waste and Recycling Director John Demary and Environmental Enforcement Officer Nick Whaley have helped him, Sutton said, but their time is limited.
Sutton urged the commissioners to work with Demary in launching an education campaign to alert private citizens to keep trash in their vehicles and properly secure loads they take to convenience sites or the transfer station.
He also recommended stationing more employees at the transfer station to monitor and possibly fine garbage haulers and people without properly secured garbage. It’s too much for one person to monitor, he said.
“Please give some consideration to what these guys have in front of them and offer them some assistance,” Sutton said.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Spring Litter Sweep, which ran from April 16-30, collected 10,365 pounds of litter from state highways in Pitt County, said R. Harris Key, a department spokesman. There is no data on how much trash accumulates on roadways during the year.
The amount also doesn’t include the illegal dumpsites scattered across the county.
Efforts are underway to address the county’s litter problem, Demary said.
Representatives from the county, City of Greenville, state transportation department, local waste haulers and other organizations are meeting early next month to develop recommendations to address the litter problem and strengthen enforcement, Demary said.
“Yes, we probably need to step up our fining, but we also need to educate these folks about not securing their loads properly, which causes litter,” Demary told county commissioners earlier this month.
Demary said he’s been more proactive with waste haulers, both those who work for private companies and those employed by Greenville and Pitt County.
He stops trucks that come to the transfer station with no tarps or improperly secured tarps to remind them that loads must be properly secured. He also stops drivers with properly secured trash to commend them.
Demary is currently exploring relaunching a program where the county gives regular haulers tarps to cover their trucks and trailers. The county did it several years ago with tarps donated by Keep NC Beautiful and it cut down on problems, he said.
Demary said it’s also important to have an education campaign that reminds people that the county has 14 convenience sites to deposit trash and recycling — instead of dumping illegally.
While roadside littering and illegal dumping are both concerning, Demary said trash along the highways is a bigger problem.
“In my eyes, the people throwing trash out or unintentional litter is worse because it’s every highway scattered,” Demary said. “Someone taking a cigarette butt and flicking it out really bothers me.”
Illegal dumping draws more attention because it’s more concentrated and it’s made up of a larger amount of material but it’s difficult to address.
“It’s usually down a dirt road, a path of some sort that is usually hidden,” he said. The sites are often made up of construction and demolition debris which doesn’t have envelopes or other material with a person’s name on it.
Demary’s office once set up a trail camera at one site in hopes of capturing the culprits at one illegal dumping site. It was stolen instead.
Along with a tarp giveaway, Demary wants to resume a trash pickup program through the court system’s community service program and the Pitt County Detention Center. It was stopped when the COVID-19 lockdowns began and hasn’t resumed.
He wants to coordinate with the state transportation department to recruit more businesses and community organizations to the Adopt-A-Highway program.
The monitoring efforts that Demary and the county’s environmental officer have undertaken at the convenience sites are already showing returns, with more loads of garbage being properly covered. That’s why he thinks a public media campaign is needed to address roadside litter and illegal dumping.
“I want people to be aware and take the extra time to properly cover their loads,” Demary said. “Have a little bit more pride. Even though it may not be your property or your area that you live in, the more people care about the environment the better off we all are.”