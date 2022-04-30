The proposed fiscal year 2022-23 Pitt County budget will is to go before the Board of Commissioners on Monday followed by three days of workshops.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher will present the proposed budget at the start of the commissioners’ 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
“Embarking upon my first budget has been a learning experience and exciting at the same time,” Gallagher said. “I’ve learned a lot in the last three months about some of the intricacies of county funding and that has been terrific.”
Gallagher said she is waiting until Monday to provide the budget’s financial details, but one of her biggest drivers when shaping the plan was sustainability in an uncertain economy.
“That means carefully calculating your revenues and allocating your expenditures in such a way to ensure sustainability when you don’t know what the economy will look like going forward,” she said.
Gallagher said the proposal meets the commissioners’ priorities of funding education, public safety, economic development, human service, facility and space needs, infrastructure improvements and recreational activities while living within the county’s means.
“This is not a year for expansion of people or programs because we have to respect that driver of an uncertain economy,” she said.
However, employees and investment in employees is a focus on the budget, she said.
“You will see through my budget presentation a budget that I believe demonstrates valuing our local government employees,” she said. There will be six or seven items that invest employees, related to compensation and benefits, she said.
At recent commissioner meetings, members of the county emergency medical services programs, nurses and other staff with public health and their supporters urged the board to use federal American Rescue Plan dollars to pay special compensation to frontline workers.
“We have a labor shortage. We have folks who feel as if they should receive hazard pay, people who feel they are underpaid,” Gallagher said. “Pitt County has never been the highest-paying employer in our community. Public service has never matched or reached private sector salaries.”
The county can’t buy its way out of labor shortages, she said.
“What I can control is reasonable investments in our workforce, compensation and benefits, and pair that with an unparalleled work environment that attracts and retains people who want to work in Pitt County government,” she said. That translates into a work environment were people feel valued, have tools to do their job, opportunities for professional development so people are happy to come to work.
“Happy employees and satisfied employees will serve our citizens at a higher level,” she said.
Following the budget presentation, the commissioners will hold three days of workshops in which department heads can review their budget requests.
The workshops begin at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday-Thursday, in the second-floor auditorium.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- A public hearing on a request to rezone .33 acres of property at the intersection of U.S. 13 and Nash Joyner Road from rural agricultural to general commercial.
- A report on efforts to reduce litter.
- An update from the county’s April 21 job fair.
- A recommendation that the commissioners allot $650,000 of federal inmate reimbursements to immediately purchase sheriff’s office vehicles instead of waiting until the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Staff made the recommendation after the sheriff requested transferring $1.35 million from the inmate reimbursement fund into her office’s capital reserve fund.
- Authorize using American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase law enforcement radio equipment.
- Authorize the purchase of four ambulances and two quick response vehicles using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
- Award a contract to repair asphalt at the county transfer station off Allen Road.
- Award the county’s housekeeping services contract.